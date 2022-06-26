Placeholder while article actions load

The theory that people suffer because it is part of “God’s plan” is also known as “theodicy.” It is a theory that God can do no wrong, and that there is a reason God allows evil and suffering. The philosopher Immanuel Kant concluded that theodicy should be detested by anyone with the slightest spark of morality.

Karen Tumulty called my attention to the remarks of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) after the massacre of 21 people in Uvalde, Tex. Mr. Paxton consoled the grieving families by reminding them that the loss of their relatives and friends must have been part of God’s master plan.

Ms. Tumulty expressed outrage but didn’t go far enough. It seems logical to extrapolate Mr. Paxton’s remarks and conclude that the officers who took more than an hour to put a stop to the killing were right not to interfere with the work of God and that the killer was an agent of God. Does Mr. Paxton think that Pol Pot was carrying out the will of God? That Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is part of God’s master plan? That it is useless or even sinful to act in any way to foil these events?