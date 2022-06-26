Placeholder while article actions load

It’s a bit disingenuous to refer to former vice president Mike Pence as a hero for performing one of his few constitutional duties on Jan. 6, 2021, in opening the envelopes of the states’ electoral votes, in having the votes counted and in announcing Joe Biden as the next president. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Mr. Pence tried right up to Jan. 6 to justify interrupting the peaceful transition of power to Mr. Biden, the winner of the 2020 election, and to declare that the vote was fraudulent and that then-President Donald Trump won the election.

For four years, Mr. Pence stood behind Mr. Trump like an “eerily realistic statue,” according to Eugene Robinson’s June 19 Sunday Opinion column, “Jan. 6 was his proudest day. Mike Pence should own it.” Mr. Pence didn’t speak against the madness of Mr. Trump’s governance or his plot to subvert the government.

Advertisement

Former vice president Dan Quayle argued to Mr. Pence that it was illegal and unconstitutional for him to act on behalf of Mr. Trump to send the votes back to the states. Mr. Pence backed into the decision to follow the Constitution and perform his duty, not as a heroic act but as a decision when he had no other place to go.

Even as Mr. Trump continues to excoriate him, Mr. Pence refuses to confront the former president for fear of offending him and his base, hardly the hallmark of a genuine American hero.

Richard L. McCloud, Fredericksburg, Va.

GiftOutline Gift Article