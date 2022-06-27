Regarding the June 24 front-page article “High court rules against N.Y. handgun restriction”:
The conservative court majority also established a protocol of interpretation that relies on the historical application of a constitutional provision. This sounds sensible, until you consider that the need for constitutional interpretation often, and especially in the case of guns, arises precisely because of novel developments of modern life, for which history can be no guide. Meanwhile, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch was somehow able to rule recently that the sex-discrimination provisions of the 1964 Civil Rights Act include protections for transgender people, an interpretation suggested by neither the statute nor our legal history or traditions.
The history test is agenda-driven politics disguised as principled jurisprudence.
Ron Meyers, New York