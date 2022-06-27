Placeholder while article actions load

Justice Clarence Thomas argued that no constitutional right other than the Second Amendment is subject to limitations such as the New York open-carry restriction. But he blithely ignored the fact that no other right outlined in the Constitution relates to deadly weapons, and that no other right is introduced by a clause that expressly describes its limited purpose and that expressly contemplates that purpose would be “well regulated.”

The conservative court majority also established a protocol of interpretation that relies on the historical application of a constitutional provision. This sounds sensible, until you consider that the need for constitutional interpretation often, and especially in the case of guns, arises precisely because of novel developments of modern life, for which history can be no guide. Meanwhile, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch was somehow able to rule recently that the sex-discrimination provisions of the 1964 Civil Rights Act include protections for transgender people, an interpretation suggested by neither the statute nor our legal history or traditions.