Opinion Imprisonment should not be a death sentence

June 27, 2022 at 4:23 p.m. EDT
Chelsea Manning at the Albert V. Bryan U.S. District Courthouse on March 5 in Alexandria. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)
The June 18 news article on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, “British home secretary signs order for Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S.,” said that a witness for his legal team claimed “the Alexandria Detention Center, where Assange might be held in Virginia pending trial, was a well-run jail with ‘a stellar record’ on preventing suicide.”

This is baffling given that U.S. Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning attempted suicide there in 2020 while she was resisting a grand-jury investigation against WikiLeaks. In May 2021, inmate Christopher Lapp died by suicide there.

Whatever one thinks about the merits of Mr. Assange’s case, a psychiatrist diagnosed him with severe depression, psychotic symptoms and suicidal impulses. Confinement in a U.S. prison should not be a death sentence.

Jesselyn Radack, Washington

The writer runs the Whistleblower & Source Protection project at exposefacts.org and represents Edward Snowden, among other whistleblowers.

