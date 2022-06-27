The June 18 news article on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, “British home secretary signs order for Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S.,” said that a witness for his legal team claimed “the Alexandria Detention Center, where Assange might be held in Virginia pending trial, was a well-run jail with ‘a stellar record’ on preventing suicide.”
This is baffling given that U.S. Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning attempted suicide there in 2020 while she was resisting a grand-jury investigation against WikiLeaks. In May 2021, inmate Christopher Lapp died by suicide there.
Whatever one thinks about the merits of Mr. Assange’s case, a psychiatrist diagnosed him with severe depression, psychotic symptoms and suicidal impulses. Confinement in a U.S. prison should not be a death sentence.
Jesselyn Radack, Washington
The writer runs the Whistleblower & Source Protection project at exposefacts.org and represents Edward Snowden, among other whistleblowers.