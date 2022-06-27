As a former Justice Department attorney, I am terribly proud of former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue and former head of the department’s office of legal counsel Steven A. Engel, who courageously saved our democracy, at least for the moment [“GOP lawmakers sought pardons, Jan. 6 panel told,” front page, June 24]. Likewise, I am terribly proud of Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who courageously continue to put their country ahead of their party.