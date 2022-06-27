The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion At Justice, upholding democracy — at least for now

June 27, 2022 at 4:23 p.m. EDT
Witnesses, from left, Steven A. Engel, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue are sworn in June 23 for testimony before the House Jan. 6 select committee on Capitol Hill. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
As a former Justice Department attorney, I am terribly proud of former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue and former head of the department’s office of legal counsel Steven A. Engel, who courageously saved our democracy, at least for the moment [“GOP lawmakers sought pardons, Jan. 6 panel told,” front page, June 24]. Likewise, I am terribly proud of Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who courageously continue to put their country ahead of their party.

May all those who pursue the truth be protected from the liars’ wrath.

Bruce J. Berger, Silver Spring

