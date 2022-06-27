Placeholder while article actions load

It is done. The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending 49 years of equality for women. Members of the court who had publicly stated that Roe v. Wade was settled law and that they respected stare decisis have publicly displayed their violation of their oaths of office to keep separate religion and state.

In 1970, then-Sen. Roman Hruska (R-Neb.) defended G. Harrold Carswell, considered a mediocre judge, with this statement: “Even if he were mediocre, there are a lot of mediocre judges and people and lawyers. They are entitled to a little representation, aren’t they, and a little chance? We can’t have all Brandeises, Frankfurters and Cardozos.” Carswell’s nomination to the Supreme Court was rejected by the Senate by a 51-to-45 vote, with Democrats and Republicans on both sides. A week later, President Richard M. Nixon nominated Judge Harry Blackmun, who was approved in less than a month by a 94-to-0 vote. Blackmun was the author of the Roe v. Wade decision some three years later.

I never questioned the integrity of the Supreme Court until now. There are facts, which are demonstrably provable; faith, which can neither be proved or disproved; and fantasy, which is demonstrably disprovable. The law can be based only on the first. When creating law based on faith, reasonable people can disagree. The majority in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision just put their faith above the Constitution. To misquote Lincoln: Their dishonor will be lighted down to the latest generation.

David Bacon, Vienna

To those celebrating the demise of abortion rights: What is your plan now for supporting the thousands of children resulting from the countless involuntary pregnancies that are to come? According to the Agriculture Department, a child born in 2015 will cost $233,610 to raise. This is the most recent calculation; the cost has obviously risen since then.

I have heard idealistic conservatives tout their faith communities as sources of aid for impoverished people forced into parenthood. Do they have the resources to substantially offset this insurmountable cost for women and families who are already struggling to tread water? Will church collections be adequate to feed, house and provide child care and education for each of these children for 18 years?

Those celebrating this ruling should put their money where their mouths are and contribute a portion of their income for the thousands of women who will be financially crippled because their bodily rights have been denied to them.

Rebecca Frank, Oakton

With increasing validity, the current Supreme Court has been called “politicians in robes.” The problem is that the justices appear to be not particularly good at either the law or politics.

With unparalleled arrogance, they consistently overturn decades of legal precedents to reach political conclusions that are unpalatable to the large majority of the country. It is clearly time to reform the Supreme Court.

Richard Leverone, Arlington

I don’t remember where I saw the black-and-white photograph. It showed a woman lying on the floor next to a bed in a hotel room. She was bundled into herself, her knees and legs tucked under her body, and she was naked. You couldn’t see her face. It was down and turned a little to the side, away from the camera. She was White, her hair dark. She had died there, alone. Her blood soaked the carpet underneath her, spreading out from beneath her crotch. For me, this will always be what a world without legal abortion looks like.

I am told that it won’t be that way this time, because most abortions are done chemically now, and pills can be purchased via a black market. Perhaps it won’t. I don’t know. Do people hemorrhage anymore? Will black market pills always be what they purport to be? If they are not, or somehow don’t work, will no one resort to the wire hanger or knitting needle again?

No matter how it happens, what the details, people will die. They will die from failed abortions. They will die from complications of pregnancy and childbirth, as they do at a higher rate here than in any other developed country. That will include rape and incest survivors, too.

In the name of a right to life, the Supreme Court has handed down a death sentence.

Carol Tsang, Washington

