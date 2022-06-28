1 Meadows and Trump knew there could be violence on Jan. 6 and enabled the mob.

Hutchinson testified that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was giddy about Jan. 6 leading up to the day. Giuliani told her that “we are going to the Capitol.” When Hutchinson asked Meadows about the conversation, he replied, “There’s a lot going on, Cass, but I don’t know. Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6.”

Hutchinson also said that even the president’s director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, wanted nothing to do with the White House’s post-election scheme. She confirmed that Meadows and other officials were aware of the potential for violence. Even on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Meadows was informed about armed protesters. Then-deputy White House chief of staff Tony Ornato told Trump about weapons present at the rally on the morning of the insurrection, a stunning confirmation that Trump knew of danger.

Hutchinson’s testimony suggested that Meadows was utterly indifferent to reports of potential violence. Meanwhile, Trump was furious that the Ellipse outside the White House, where the rally took place, was not filled with people. He demanded that attendees be allowed to go through the security checks with their weapons. Hutchinson testified that Trump said, “I don’t f---ing care that they have weapons. Let my people go. They’re not here to hurt me.”

(Trump, in a series of posts on Tuesday, largely denied Hutchinson’s testimony.)

This is the closest we have come to confirming that Trump wanted the armed crowd to march on the Capitol. His attempt to facilitate an armed mob storming the Capitol will be a critical fact in the decision whether to charge him.

When Hutchinson warned Meadows that the mob was getting close to the Capitol, he ignored her — even apparently slamming a car door twice as she tried to speak to him. When she finally did convey the information, she said Meadows had a “lack of reaction.” All Meadows wanted to know was how much longer Trump had left in his speech.

Hutchinson said after returning to the While House that Meadows seemed unconcerned as the mob reached the Capitol. In her telling, then-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone demanded to see Trump, but Meadows said Trump “doesn’t want to do anything.” When Cipollone and Meadows finally did talk to Trump in the White House dining room about the rioters’ “hang Mike Pence” chant, Trump reportedly said that the vice president “deserved” it and that he didn’t think the mob was doing anything wrong.

Regarding Trump’s 2:24 p.m. tweet during the height of the insurrection, in which he blasted Pence for not having “the courage” to reject electoral votes, Hutchinson poignantly said, “As an American, I was disgusted.” Deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger decided upon seeing the tweet that he would resign.