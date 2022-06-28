Placeholder while article actions load

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, congressional Democrats swung into action, gathering on the steps of the Capitol to… sing. They belted out “God Bless America," celebrating the passage of a gun reform bill that was quickly pushed from everyone’s attention. They also sent out a tidal wave of fundraising emails telling people to respond to the snatching away of reproductive rights by making more donations to the Democratic Party.

Not surprisingly, liberals were contemptuous at how ineffectual their party’s leaders looked at this moment of crisis.

In Congress itself, progressive members are exasperated with the White House for not having a more aggressive response. The party’s base doesn’t see their elected representatives “fighting,” said Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). "We can’t just tell people, ‘Well, just vote — vote your problems away.’ Because they’re looking at us and saying, ‘Well, we already voted for you.’”

Advertisement

As for President Biden, he and the White House seem more focused on what they can’t do than what they will do. So the frustration and anger are perfectly justified.

But now liberals and progressives have to ask themselves: What are we going to do with our anger?

There’s a lot they can do. But the worst response — one that is common in some quarters of the left — is to say that because congressional Democrats are feckless and weak, there’s no point in voting for them.

This is a moment when the left has to look at the success the right just achieved, and learn some lessons from it.

Here’s the first lesson: You know who never stopped voting? Those anti-abortion activists who are now celebrating, and planning new legislation to make abortion illegal nationally, to ruthlessly punish any woman (or girl) who tries to get one, and anyone who helps her.

Advertisement

That’s not because they had faith in Republican officeholders. They didn’t. They knew they had to push them and prod them and threaten them. And a lot of the time, those politicians held their movement at arm’s length. Until Donald Trump, a succession of Republican presidents refused to appear in person at the annual March for Life in Washington, because they worried about the optics of seeming too close to the anti-abortion cause.

Nor did Republican politicians push for national abortion restrictions in Congress, no matter how much activists might have wanted them to. They were neither absolutist nor particularly aggressive on the issue, leaving it mostly to Republican-run states to perform the kind of misogynistic legislative savagery so many on the right thirsted for.

Yet the antiabortion base never stopped voting. These activists and voters knew it was the minimum they had to do — absolutely necessary, but not nearly sufficient.

Advertisement

Which is why the broader strategy they employed was comprehensive and multi-pronged. They organized at the grassroots, creating generation after generation of activists. They never stopped making their case to anyone who would listen, trying to win new adherents to their cause.

They also put an extraordinary amount of attention on the courts and the law, much more than liberals did. They invested time and money developing novel legal arguments to restrict abortion rights. They launched wave after wave of lawsuits. Perhaps most important, they created a legal pipeline, coordinated by the Federalist Society, that identified and elevated conservative lawyers to the judiciary — lawyers whose opposition to abortion rights was guaranteed.

In the process, they convinced the entire GOP of something Democrats should have known all along: that nothing was more important than capturing the courts. That’s why, when the moment came for then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to steal a Supreme Court seat, nearly every Republican stood behind him, even alleged “moderates.”

Advertisement

It’s because of all this that Republicans achieved this extraordinary victory even though they never succeeded in convincing the public to agree with them. While they would certainly like to have most Americans on their side, their strategy was constructed such that it isn’t actually necessary.

Liberals have to learn from this history. When you lose, you have to ask why and how it happened. And if you’re angry at weak Democrats, figure out how to make them stronger. If a Democrat says “Give us two more Senate seats and we can pass a bill codifying abortion rights nationally,” they’re not wrong — so make them do it.

To repeat, voting is the absolute minimum liberals have to do, and they absolutely must. Not only that, a huge number of races up and down the ballot bear directly on abortion rights: governors, attorneys general, state representatives, prosecutors, judges, county councils, referenda — almost too many to mention.

So yes, you have to keep voting if you want to restore abortion rights. And if you don’t think Democratic leaders are getting the job done? Just remember, it’s not up to them alone. It’s up to you, too.

GiftOutline Gift Article