With Americans still processing Tuesday’s head-spinning testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, it is important to separate what is merely politically stunning (e.g., “ketchup dripping down the wall”) from the potentially legally significant. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight As to the latter, Hutchinson provided multiple damning elements. For example, she testified that Donald Trump knew Jan. 6 could turn violent, and that he demanded that his mob be able to navigate around metal detectors even though he knew they were armed (Trump denied this afterward). And he desperately wanted to join the mob at the Capitol.

But Cassidy is only one witness. So let’s take a moment to review the totality of evidence concerning Trump’s seven-part plan to overturn to election, as the committee presented thus far, and where the investigation goes from here.

Spreading the “big lie”. Multiple Trump officials — including former attorney general William P. Barr, top Justice Department lawyers and White House counsel staff — diligently investigated allegations of voter fraud and repeatedly told Trump there was no evidence. So did multiple Republicans outside the administration, such as Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Yet Trump still pushed these claims all the way up to Jan. 6.

Attempting to enlist the Justice Department in overturning the election. Former Justice Department officials Richard Donoghue, Jeffrey Rosen and Steven A. Engel all testified to Trump’s scheme to replace Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, the low-level Justice official who was willing to send out a letter to states claiming there was evidence of fraud. Rosen was told if he signed the letter, he could stay. He refused.

Pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election. Former Pence aides Marc Short and Greg Jacob, as well as Justice Department lawyers, laid out the pressure campaign on Pence to halt the electoral vote count. Trump was repeatedly warned the scheme was illegal and unconstitutional. Richard Donoghue testified that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone called the plan a “murder-suicide pact.” Trump never relented.

Strong-arming state officials to change votes and devise phony slates of electors (parts 4 and 5). Bowers and Raffensperger in their live appearances, as well as Republicans from Pennsylvania and Michigan in video testimony, spoke about the pressure campaign. Trump was directly involved in calls to Arizona and Georgia officials.

Summoning the mob on Jan 6. From his invitation on Twitter to Hutchinson’s assertion that he demanded that armed supporters be allowed to pass through security checkpoints on Jan. 6, Trump was instrumental in gathering a dangerous mob to storm the Capitol. In his speech that day, he identified Pence as the person with the power to stop the transfer of power. He then told them to march on the Capitol despite warnings of violence.

Refusing to stop the violence once the Capitol attack was underway. In fact he did all he could to join them. Multiple aides, his daughter and members of Congress pleaded with him to call off the mob. It took him hours to make a statement.

Few should doubt that there are grounds to investigate Trump and his higher-ups (many of whom requested pardons). Recent revelations that investigators raided Clark’s house and the same day confiscated the phone of Trump lawyer John Eastman suggest the Justice Department is closing in.

By exposing misconduct, the committee may help the Justice Department flip witnesses against Trump. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was involved in virtually every stage of the seven-part plan. Eastman was the brain trust for the phony elector scheme. Witnesses characterized Meadows as assisting if not encouraging Trump. Hutchinson testified that Meadows even called into the “war room” at the Willard hotel on Jan. 5 set up to coordinate efforts to undermine the election.

Could Attorney General Merrick Garland bring criminal charges against Trump? Helpful guides from experienced prosecutors and legal scholars break down what’s needed for potential federal charges, such as seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. Evidence provided so far can prove at least some of the required elements. (After Tuesday’s testimony, incitement to riot might be on the list.)

The red-herring issue of Trump’s intent has also been thoroughly crushed. Before the election, he made clear that he planned to holler about fraud. Told there was no evidence of fraud, Trump pressured his Justice Department just to “say” the election was corrupt and leave the rest to him and Republican congressmen. Moreover, even if he did legitimately believe the election was stolen, he would not be protected him from all criminal liability. (Even if convinced he won, he could not, for example, incite a riot.)

Still, prosecutors would need admissible evidence beyond a reasonable doubt for every element of their criminal charges. That could involve compelling witnesses who have refused to testify before the committee, such as Cipollone and Tony Ornato, the former deputy White House chief of staff for operations, to do so before a grand jury. (Why not Pence as well?)

Even if Garland has enough evidence to prosecute Trump, the unprecedented decision to try a former president would still be daunting. An acquittal would devastate the department’s credibility and public faith in the Constitution (possibly setting off a violent backlash).

But if the Jan. 6 hearings have done anything, it’s that they have exposed Trump’s despicable conduct. They have also heightened Americans’ expectations that Trump might be held accountable. The “clear and present danger” that Trump poses to the republic, as former federal judge J. Michael Luttig put it, remains if we do nothing.

Moreover, witnesses such as Hutchinson and other senior officials risked their careers and more to testify. Refusing to prosecute would betray their confidence in the justice system and deter future officials from cooperating with congressional investigations. The question now isn’t how Garland could justify prosecution; it’s how he could justify not prosecuting.

