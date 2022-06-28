In his June 23 op-ed, “What would Biden do if he ran Big Oil?,” Charles Lane drove a stake through the heart of arguments that, by nationalizing Big Oil, the government could tame prices at the gas pump. His disheartening conclusion: The United States cannot soon eliminate its national conflict of interest on energy. That is, unless it turns to a more intelligent policy: a gradually rising tax on carbon, with revenue rebated to the poor. He cited significant benefits: Such a tax could “limit both U.S. dependency on fossil fuel and vulnerability to the variables — corporate profit-seeking, geopolitics and consumer demand — that determine it” and, finally, “stimulate investment in conservation and alternative fuel technologies while providing fossil-fuel consumers and producers alike a predictable way to plan for a lower-carbon future.”
Inexplicably, Mr. Lane omitted perhaps the most powerful benefit of this policy: It would allow the United States to impose a carbon border adjustment to protect U.S. companies and jobs from being undercut by cheaper prices from foreign competitors unless they impose a comparable domestic price on their carbon emissions. Goodbye to the “What about China?” problem and so long to the pathetically wishful nationally determined contributions (“NDCs”) submitted at UN Congress of Parties (“COPs”) conventions, substituting a competitive imperative for nations to reduce their emissions.
George Kralovec, Annandale