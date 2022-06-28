In his June 23 op-ed, “What would Biden do if he ran Big Oil?,” Charles Lane drove a stake through the heart of arguments that, by nationalizing Big Oil, the government could tame prices at the gas pump. His disheartening conclusion: The United States cannot soon eliminate its national conflict of interest on energy. That is, unless it turns to a more intelligent policy: a gradually rising tax on carbon, with revenue rebated to the poor. He cited significant benefits: Such a tax could “limit both U.S. dependency on fossil fuel and vulnerability to the variables — corporate profit-seeking, geopolitics and consumer demand — that determine it” and, finally, “stimulate investment in conservation and alternative fuel technologies while providing fossil-fuel consumers and producers alike a predictable way to plan for a lower-carbon future.”