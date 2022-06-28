Placeholder while article actions load

Aimee Carlisle, Christopher Smith and Michael Alexander Thomas are attorneys at the nonprofit the Bronx Defenders, which represents low-income individuals in New York. When the Supreme Court last week struck down a long-standing New York law placing strict limits on carrying guns in public, the response from many was centered on the false dichotomy of gun rights versus public safety and barely acknowledged the effect the decision could have on mass incarceration. We share the collective concern about gun violence. But feeding the prison pipeline with a steady stream of Black and Brown people, as New York’s law did , is not the answer.

As public defenders in New York City who represent people charged with illegal gun possession — people who, according to the New York City Police Department’s own data, are almost invariably, Black and Brown — we see the majority’s decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen as an important step to ending mass incarceration. That’s why we joined other public defenders in filing an amicus brief in the case asking the court to abandon its ivory tower and consider the law’s impact on those people who bear the brunt of New York’s gun laws — our clients. Leading Second Amendment scholars agreed that New York’s law needed to be struck down because of the law’s racist impact.

In our brief, we shared stories of clients who made the personal choice to carry a firearm for self-defense. Of police ransacking cars to look for guns and frisking people on the streets. Of people who were arrested , couldn’t afford bail , and languished at Rikers Island, one of the most dangerous jails in the country.

Because possession of an unlicensed, loaded firearm is a “violent felony” under New York law, people with no criminal record who are convicted face a mandatory minimum sentence of 3½ years in prison; the maximum is 15 years. They can lose their jobs, their housing, their children and, if they are not citizens, their right to live in the United States. All for carrying a gun without ever threatening anyone or pulling the trigger — conduct that in many states is not a crime at all.

Further, New York gun laws extend broadly. For example, a gun can be considered “loaded,” triggering higher sentences, even when it is not — for example if ammunition is not in the gun itself but instead is somewhere in the same room, even buried in a closet. If a firearm is in a car, the government regularly charges every person in the car for possessing that firearm, even when one person admits the gun was theirs. Ask yourself: The last time a friend gave you a ride, did you search the car for guns? Should you face a 3½-year mandatory minimum prison sentence if you didn’t?

The Reconstruction Congress enacted the 14th Amendment to require states to follow the Bill of Rights. Congress explicitly did so to extend the rights of citizenship — the right to vote, to serve on a jury and to bear arms — to Black people, who had long been denied those rights under a system that did not even believe we were human. In response, New York and other states subsequently passed laws to prevent disfavored racially and ethnically marginalized people from possessing firearms. New York’s now-unconstitutional law accomplished this through a complex statutory process for obtaining a license that required completing an invasive application, paying up to hundreds of dollars in fees and then an interview to convince police officers, who made the ultimate determination, that the license was justified. New York does not place such a burdensome, discretionary standard upon any other fundamental constitutional right, such as the right to protest.

It is absurd to give this authority to police, whose interaction with Black and Brown residents, in our experience, is largely to arrest, surveil and harass them. The court rejected New York’s law in part because it subjected individuals’ constitutional rights to the whims and discretion of police.

Now, following the landmark ruling in Bruen, New York can no longer impose hurdles that render the Second Amendment a fiction.

As the court said, “The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees.”

The solution to gun violence is not imprisoning people simply for carrying a gun — and burdening them with the lifelong consequences that follow. The only acceptable solution must reject racist intent and impact at every stage. We must break our addiction to mass incarceration.

The next steps are clear. Now that the Supreme Court has spoken, prosecutors must dismiss all gun cases that punish people for engaging in constitutionally protected activity and free them from jail. As state lawmakers weigh their legislative response to the decision, we hope they will finally safeguard New Yorkers’ right to keep and bear arms and create a system free of racism.

We hope New York will finally stop criminalizing people for exercising their individual right to carry firearms.

