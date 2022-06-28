Placeholder while article actions load

The morning of my first abortion, I drove to the outpatient clinic with my husband and newborn son. When I arrived at the outpatient clinic to remove retained placenta and stop me from bleeding to death, I received counseling about the choice to have an abortion. The law designated that all dilation and curettage procedures, the general procedure used to clean the uterus, required abortion counseling. I tried to explain that my baby had been born and was with me. It didn’t matter. This was an abortion.

The morning of my second abortion, I begged my doctor to find a way that my baby could live even if that meant I had to die. The baby was ectopic and would die. The choices were to consent to the abortion and save my life or wait. Wait until the tube ruptured, internal bleeding started, I lost consciousness and emergency surgery would be required to try to save my life. This was an abortion.

I ask the pro-life warriors who fought so hard to take away the right to abortion to consider these costs. Who will protect the mothers who will die because of this ruling? Will you fight as hard to save them?

Advertisement

Gretchen Neigh McCandless, Midlothian

My two adult children would not be alive today if abortion were not legal when they were born in the 1980s. My wife’s family has a genetic predisposition to a terrible condition that afflicted two of her brothers, Bardet-Biedl syndrome. One brother died young of kidney failure after suffering from blindness, obesity, hypogonadism and mental deficiency; the other suffered longer after kidney dialysis machines became available. Another trait for Bardet-Biedl syndrome is polydactyly, or extra digits.

When we decided to have children, we knew abortion was an option in case our fetus showed evidence of six fingers. High-resolution sonograms in both of our first trimesters showed that we had twice won the roll of the genetic dice. We would not have taken the chance to produce a child with such a dreadful syndrome were a first-trimester abortion not a means available to us to prevent another Bardet-Biedl child. Our children are happy and healthy three decades later, though they may no longer have the option of an abortion, should they choose to have children of their own.

Advertisement

Abortion rights need to be ensured for all. Now.

Alan Boss, Silver Spring

If the high court had decided according to law nearly 50 years ago, the democratic process would by now have sorted out the republic’s policies on abortion.

But what about bodily autonomy? Tell it to the tens of thousands of prostitutes and drug users who get arrested each year. What about bodily autonomy in getting a second party to help one die? The Supreme Court slapped down that alleged right in 1997 by a unanimous vote.

Unborn babies are humans. It remains for the post-born to determine what level of legal protection will be provided for the as-yet-unborn. This is a job for the voters and their legislatures, not five or more black-robed demigods from Harvard and Yale sitting in their marble temple sniffing the heady vapors of political power.

Advertisement

Because the unborn do not vote, their prospects are, in my judgment, problematic. Their only hope is moral opprobrium. This the Supreme Court has now allowed to be voiced and acted upon in our legislative chambers. Sonograms and bloody coat hangers belong in legislative hearings. Our Constitution does not empower the judicial branch to write abortion policy.

Lincoln C. Oliphant, Arlington

The Supreme Court’s rulings on abortion and guns are a disaster for the country and for the court. Apparently, it is okay for states to deny abortion but not for states to pass laws concerning guns. And what does a “well-regulated militia” have to do with carrying concealed weapons and using weapons of war to murder children and adults?

A group of men and a religious zealot have now told American women how they must treat their pregnancies. In many states, even rape and incest — by men, notice — will not allow a woman to avoid carrying a pregnancy to term. She might die in pregnancy or in labor. She might produce a child she cannot care for and does not desire. Will those children lead the fine lives the justices enjoy? Will there be child abuse, neglect, poverty? Will lives of women and families be ruined, their hopes destroyed in favor of clusters of cells?

Advertisement

How we arrived at this group of “justices” is galling. At least two of President Donald Trump’s appointees were put in place through Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) hypocritical and devious moves — blocking Merrick Garland and jamming Amy Coney Barrett through. At their confirmation hearings, Mr. Trump’s appointees claimed that stare decisis applied to Roe v. Wade. Ha.

People will die thanks to the court’s extreme rulings on abortion and guns. It is appalling how the public, and women especially, are being treated by the “justices” who decided these two opinions.

We will suffer as a country for the deaths and divisions they are feeding.

Jill Barr, Bethesda

GiftOutline Gift Article