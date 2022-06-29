Placeholder while article actions load

Now, with Roe v. Wade overturned, the next crusade: to ensure that every unborn child, once birthed, is clothed, fed, loved, played with and raised free from air pollution, domestic strife or violence, unaffordable housing, lead paint, vermin, stray bullets and/or the unspoken-yet-seeps-out-everywhere anguish of people who never did and never will want to create or raise children.

With pregnancy made almost entirely mandatory in many states, both so-called pro-choice and pro-life folks should secure sufficient funds, staff and safety for children’s classrooms, clinics, libraries and playgrounds. Children deserve to thrive without the soul-draining, health-spoiling, dignity-crushing results of systemic inequity. Also, birth and adoptive parents need equal support for their decisions rather than shame for imagined immorality (especially if pregnancy was not the birth mother’s original choice). In this work, we must coexist without demeaning each other’s opinions, outlooks or beliefs.

Life is messy and complicated. Not all newborns have lace-trimmed bassinets and white picket fences. But if we truly want to nourish the individual spark of every human being so that all young souls — and their families — become their best possible selves, we have much, much more work ahead. For children to be born, unwanted, into hardship is neither pro-choice nor pro-life.

Rachel Friedlander Tickner, Silver Spring

There are so many things that are sad and horrifying about the overturning of Roe v. Wade it is hard to say what is saddest. Certainly, it is terrible that women will die at the hands of those performing now-illegal abortions who have not been trained to provide safe and effective procedures. It is very sad that young women who are just learning their sexuality might instead be learning that they will pay for the rest of their lives for a moment’s indiscretion. It is more than sad — it is wrong in so many ways — that women now have restrictions placed upon them that have no comparison to the men of this country.

What does possibly seem saddest to me, among all this sadness, is that the Supreme Court of these United States, the glowing beacon to the rest of the world, now says that women are second-class citizens and have lost the right to say what should and should not be done to their bodies.

Raymond J. Diroll, Springfield

Some members of the Supreme Court wanted to overturn Roe v. Wade in the worst way and did so.

As a 78-year-old man, abortion has little meaning to my life. I had a vasectomy 50 years ago, and pregnancy is not an issue in my life. But the decision as I understand it has its basis in the words of a judge in 1868 who also convicted women of being witches. Can we call this hunt for a precedent a witch hunt?

We have a court grasping at straws, and justices ignoring their assurances to senators about their devotion to precedent. Perhaps outright lying to those senators.

Now we are hearing Justice Clarence Thomas wants to review all decisions he dislikes and overturn them. I hope sensible heads will rule, but there appears to be a severe lack of sensible heads at the court.

Malcolm Lyle Jr., Asheville, N.C.

I beg to differ with Marc Thiessen’s assessment that former president Donald Trump should take credit for the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade [“For the fall of Roe v. Wade, thank Donald Trump,” op-ed, June 26]. We all know it was that mastermind of legislative chicanery, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who blocked then-President Barack Obama’s legitimate nominee in 2016 (Merrick Garland) but who hypocritically changed the rules in 2020 so that Amy Coney Barrett could be scuttled in just before the next election.

The takeaway: Elections have consequences, especially when people don’t do their homework and read between the lines.

Marjorie Schulenburg, Laurel

Then-President Donald Trump’s coronavirus guidance (after 28 days of silence): “It will magically disappear.” More than 1 million Americans have died of the coronavirus.

Marc Thiessen closed his June 26 op-ed lauding Mr. Trump by concluding that he was “our greatest pro-life president as well.”

Frank Brodersen, Springfield

The Ninth Amendment reads: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” My reading of this amendment tells me that the Supreme Court has no ability to “deny or disparage” existing rights, What provision protects the people from a court that violated the Constitution?

Jacques Read, Washington

