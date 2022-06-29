Placeholder while article actions load

Kansas on Aug. 2 will become the first state to vote on reproductive freedoms since the Supreme Court overruled abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The result will provide an early indication of just how draconian red-state law will become in the aftermath of that ruling.

The state’s Supreme Court held in 2019 that Section 1 of Kansas’s Bill of Rights “protects a woman’s right to decide whether to continue a pregnancy.” In contrast to the utter lack of dignity afforded women in Dobbs, the Kansas court added that “[this] right allows a woman to make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation, and family life — decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy. Although not absolute, this right is fundamental.”

The Aug. 2 referendum would reverse that decision. Ashley All, a spokesperson for the campaign opposing a constitutional ban on abortions, tells me, “The constitutional amendment on the Kansas ballot will mandate government control over our private medical decisions and pave the way for a total ban on abortion — with no exception for rape, incest or to save the mother’s life.”

It is noteworthy that the GOP-controlled legislature put the referendum on the primary election ballot, not the general election ballot. Primary elections in Kansas, as in other states, draw far fewer voters. In 2020, the state’s turnout in the general election was twice as large as its primary contests.

Oddly enough, the Dobbs decision may hinder the Republican effort to slip the amendment by voters. “We have seen a significant surge of volunteer engagement since the decision was announced, as well as donations and support for our effort to stop the constitutional amendment,” All says. "The decision reinforces how critical it is that we protect our constitutional rights here at home.”

The irony — or tragedy — of the proposed ban is that state law already addresses much of the complaints from advocates of forced birth. Abortions after 22 weeks are banned, and no government funds can be used to pay for abortion services. There were zero post-viability abortions in Kansas in 2021, and 70 percent took place in the first nine weeks. More than 90 percent happened before 12 weeks, and more than 96 percent happened before 16 weeks. Less than 4 percent occur between 17 and 21 weeks. In other words, the amendment would overwhelmingly affect abortions taking place in the first trimester.

Abortion is also already highly regulated in the state. The Kansas Supreme Court found that “the State is prohibited from restricting this right [to personal autonomy] unless it is doing so to further a compelling government interest and in a way that is narrowly tailored to that interest.” Under that strict standard, the state requires a mandatory waiting period for abortions and parental consent for minors.

Kansas provides the ideal testing ground for the appetite to control and endanger women among red-state voters. No one can argue that this is about late-term abortions or that abortions are unregulated. The ban would strike at women who decide early in their pregnancy that they cannot continue with it. And because the state provides no exception for cases of rape, incest or that pose a threat to the mother, the amendment would effectively consign pregnant women in such cases to forced childbirth regardless of the physical, emotional or mental toll.

Perhaps even a deep-red state will reject the grotesque disdain for women’s lives and personhood. If not, we have not begun to imagine the devastation Dobbs will wreak on American women’s lives.

