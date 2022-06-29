The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Loud voices can sometimes be the right voices

June 29, 2022 at 4:12 p.m. EDT
Montgomery County Council members, including Will Jawando, at a meeting in December 2019. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

I was disappointed in the June 25 endorsements for Montgomery County Council, including the endorsement of Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) “with a reservation.” Elected officials listen to the voices of their constituents, and I can point to times when every member of the council has made a decision I didn’t agree with because they listened to loud voices.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The emphasis on endorsing with that reservation diminishes Mr. Jawando’s agency and demeaned his intelligence and integrity.

Brigid Howe, Wheaton

Loading...