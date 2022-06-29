I was disappointed in the June 25 endorsements for Montgomery County Council, including the endorsement of Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) “with a reservation.” Elected officials listen to the voices of their constituents, and I can point to times when every member of the council has made a decision I didn’t agree with because they listened to loud voices.
The emphasis on endorsing with that reservation diminishes Mr. Jawando’s agency and demeaned his intelligence and integrity.
Brigid Howe, Wheaton