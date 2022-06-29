When the draft of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling was leaked, I wrote that Virginia lawmakers were unprepared for life in a world without the Roe v. Wade backstop.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) didn’t play the “extreme” card. Instead, the governor said he hopes for a “bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb.” Which is another way of saying his opening bid on restrictions is 15 weeks, maybe 20, tops, if that’s what can get approved.
Youngkin also said he wants to support “mothers and families who choose life.” What support means is very important. Does it mean more state funding for prenatal care and — crucially — for care and support long after children are born?
Virginia Republicans need real answers and concrete, fully-funded proposals. Otherwise, they risk turning the satiric script The Post’s Alexandra Petri described into reality:
Up until the moment of birth, you are a glistening orb of magical potential. You might become a president, or better yet, the man who picks the president by deciding which electoral votes get counted.And then here is birth, after which you are on your own.Once you have been born, you are a nuisance and, possibly, a woman — two categories the Supreme Court generally frowns upon. The born are always asking for things.
The team of lawmakers Youngkin has assembled to develop and nurture his bipartisan bill indicates that it will be neither nurturing nor bipartisan:
I’ve asked Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward.
A more accurate reading: Youngkin is motivating the base to get behind whatever these lawmakers can muster. And whatever that bill is, it had best be palatable to self-professed pro-life state Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond), whose vote is essential to any bill’s success.
State Sen. Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford) confirmed how central Morrissey will be to anything he and his fellow bill drafters do in an interview with WTOP.
As for what Newman & Co. may propose, he gave a hint about how the ban would be enforced, saying any proposal “would not direct law enforcement to go after pregnant women, but it would likely call for doctors who perform abortions after the cutoff to have their medical license pulled.”
We’ll see how that goes over with Morrissey, who knows a thing or two about having one’s professional license to practice “pulled.”
As for the rest of the Republican members of the General Assembly, the news releases from House and Senate leaders set a more strident tone than Youngkin did. Senate Republican leaders warned Democrats to “reconsider their extremism on the issue of life,” and House Speaker Todd Gilbert’s release said he was ready to shoulder the “burden” of responsibility for getting restrictions passed, “especially given the extreme pro-abortion policies that were enacted over the last few years.”
Gilbert’s statement concluded with this: “There is more that unites than divides us on this issue and there is much work to be done.”
That sounds more like a pitch to the antiabortion crowd than Virginia Democrats.
A more realistic outlook for the debate over abortion restrictions in the next General Assembly session: Gilbert’s burden will be heavier than anticipated. Morrissey will have enormous leverage over whatever occurs in the Senate. And there will be plenty of “extreme” to go around.