Inflation is hurting every American’s household budget. Because of poor investment choices by the federal government, it is likely to hurt the nation’s budget, too. A recent analysis from The Post estimates that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, meant to counteract inflation, have already raised rates on the basket of federal government bonds by 1.9 percentage points. The federal government will have to “roll over” nearly $7 trillion in publicly held debt between March of this year and March 2023, which will have to be refinanced with new debt. That means the government will pay at least $128 billion more in interest payments over that year than it did last year.

I say “at least” because most observers expect the Fed to increase interest rates substantially over the remainder of the year. Market experts expect the Fed’s target interest rate to reach 3.75 percent by year’s end, more than double the current rate. If those predictions are correct — and market analysts typically underestimate the degree to which the Fed raises rates — that means many of those rolled over bonds will offer even higher yields than the analysis above expects. It’s not unreasonable to expect federal interest rate payments to rise by another $100 billion to $200 billion, given the severity of the inflation we are facing.

One might wonder why the federal government is facing this massive increase in payments. Interest rates have been incredibly low for most of the past decade. The rate on the 30-year bond, for example, hovered around 3 percent between mid-2011 and the onset of the pandemic, while the rate on the 10-year bond stuck near 2 percent. But the government’s money managers failed to fully take advantage those low rates, even as the feds ran trillion-dollar deficits year after year. Instead, they leaned heavily on shorter-term bonds.

This fiscal malpractice was aptly foreseen by the Manhattan Institute’s Brian Riedl, who issued a report in December arguing that the affordability of the massive federal debt rested on the questionable assumption that interest rates would remain at record lows far into the future. But many of the factors that kept interest rates down — such as the global savings glut and sluggish productivity — are unlikely to continue. The Federal Reserve Bank’s staunch anti-inflation policy will also contribute to interest rate hikes.

The Treasury Department should have foreseen this looming crisis, too, and should have protected the government from interest rate risk. It did not, so government expenditures to pay bondholders will balloon.

Congress should do two things in response: First, it should hold hearings to closely examine how the Treasury finances the government’s debt and then use its findings to craft legal requirements that effectively mandate lower-rate, longer-term instruments as much as possible to finance our massive debt. The $30 trillion national debt is like a huge credit card balance that the government doesn’t have to pay down for a very long time. It makes no sense to use shorter-term bonds to finance what are essentially multidecade loans.

The second thing Congress should do will be much more difficult: reduce the annual deficit quickly. As Riedl notes, the debt is expected to skyrocket by an expected $112 trillion in the next 30 years, which includes interest costs. That amount largely comes from the unfunded promises the government has made to retirees and Americans receiving disability benefits via Social Security and Medicare. If Congress doesn’t start to reform those programs now, more and more debt will pile on. With the onset of inflation and higher interest rates, that means the government will be spending more to pay off bondholders than it does for virtually any other program. That is not politically sustainable.

Fixing our spending addiction will not be easy. Taxes will have to rise, and unnecessary spending will have to be cut. It makes sense for the bulk of those changes to fall on those who have benefited most from our globalized information economy. The alternative is to let tax hikes and benefit cuts fall largely on the middle class, which would mean ordinary Americans paying off the wealthy investors, banks and foreign governments that hold our debt. If that happens, we’ll see a populist whirlwind that would make the past decade look like a picnic.

Rising interest rates mean the federal government’s spending spree is over. How Congress responds will determine whether we remain the world’s strongest economy or sink into debt-financed shackles.

