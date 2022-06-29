Placeholder while article actions load

Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s Republican governor since January, happened to be visiting The Post on Friday when the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. “Unequivocally overjoyed” would not quite describe his reaction; “cautious” might. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight “We’ve got a process in Virginia to work through,” Youngkin said. “I am a pro-life governor. I also am very, very aware of Virginia. … A governor can’t do it on his own. And it’s going to require … work across the aisle. And so we’ve got to work over the next few months to find a place that we can land.” He mentioned a possible ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which would still permit first-trimester abortions, the vast majority.

Youngkin knows all too well that abortion is an issue that unifies Democrats, who are nearly all pro-choice, more than Republicans, who generally back a more restrictive regime than existed under Roe — yet disagree about key details.

Running in a purple state last year, Youngkin finessed the issue and came under fire from some pro-life activists as a result. Now he can expect more hassles.

Some version of Youngkin’s predicament also faces Republicans in swing states such as Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where governorships and Senate seats are at stake in November, and where voters’ opinions on abortion are mixed.

All of which is to say that, whatever the Supreme Court majority may have taken into account as they finally put paid to Roe, it wasn’t the Republicans’ short-term political gain. In that respect, it was not quite the work of “partisan hacks,” as liberal law professors and politicians are wont to label the court’s conservative majority.

Yes, the ruling was partisan and political to the extent that it culminates a years-long Republican effort to stock the court with potential Roe overrulers.

In terms of impact on the GOP’s electoral fortunes, however, it was not what a strategic partisan would have done.

Rather, it was the work of justices, led by majority opinion writer Samuel A. Alito Jr., who have nursed discontent for decades about what they — and, to be sure, some liberal scholars — regarded as Roe’s invention of rights, unconstrained by constitutional text and heedless of legislative prerogatives.

For conservative jurists such as Alito and the predecessor to whom he is often compared, Antonin Scalia, rejection of Roe reflected sympathy for the pro-life position but, perhaps more important, a purist view of constitutional interpretation that abhorred progressive “legislating from the bench” generally.

If returning abortion to the state legislatures forces Republicans into politically difficult choices — well, so be it.

A partisan Republican, concerned with maximizing the party’s victories in November, would have backed the approach outlined in Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s concurring opinion, which upheld Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks — and left it at that. Roberts said such a law was consistent with the court’s Roe-based precedent even though the doctrine had never previously been interpreted that way.

Though Roberts neither said nor necessarily intended as much, his proposed solution might have given the GOP’s pro-life base a taste of victory, and the prospect of more — if they turned out for Republicans in the fall — without maximizing the Democratic backlash.

That kind of difference-splitting and conflict-avoidance would have been in the spirit of the three Republican-appointed justices — Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony M. Kennedy and David Souter — who joined a five-member majority to uphold Roe, with modest modifications, in 1992. In that presidential election year, which was also marked by a series of radical antiabortion clinic blockades, they concluded that overruling Roe “under fire” would “subvert the Court’s legitimacy.”

For doctrinaire conservatives in the Scalia tradition, however, legitimacy hinges on interpretive rectitude, even more, at times, than stare decisis — the principle that courts should stick to precedent for the sake of legal stability.

To Roberts’s words of caution about a “dramatic” ruling and a “jolt” to the law, Alito replied, more or less, damn the consequences. He wrote: “It is far better — for this Court and the country — to face up to the real issue without further delay.”

One should not overstate the ruling’s political impact; it won’t change much in the states that are pure red or blue already. Nor is abortion likely to supersede inflation, voters’ top concern, according to polls.

At the margins, though, where close elections for House, Senate and governor will be decided, the fall of Roe creates risk for Republicans and opportunity for Democrats.

Speaking of the latter, a good way for Democrats to blow it would be to respond in kind to Alito’s attitude. Some, however, are doing just that: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), for example, has called for President Biden to set up Planned Parenthood clinics on the edge of national parks.

In fact, decades of opinion research confirm that Americans have complicated views. Many, if not most, want abortion to remain legal but regulated in light of its inherent ethical dilemmas. A smart political party, if such a thing is still possible, would promise that.

