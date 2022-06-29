Placeholder while article actions load

The West owes a considerable debt of gratitude to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda for explicitly defining the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Western freedom and democracy [“ Now is the time to build a stronger NATO alliance ,” Friday Opinion, June 24]. A Western leader clearly enunciated the necessity for Ukraine to win its war with Russia and the steps NATO member nations must take to ensure that Ukraine does win.

The United States has failed to clearly identify its war aims in supporting Ukraine and what an acceptable end-state would be. Because of that, Mr. Putin perceives weakness within the alliance. Gen. Douglas MacArthur was often criticized during the Korean War for his statement, “In war, there is no substitute for victory.” Too often in the past 20 years, we have settled for less than victory, often not even defining what our war aims were. Now is not the time to continue in that vein.