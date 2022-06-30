Placeholder while article actions load

Abdullah Alaoudh rightly pointed out in his June 25 op-ed, “ Biden should not betray defenders of democracy in Saudi Arabia ,” the foreign affairs and human rights complications posed by the trip by President Biden to the capital of Saudi Arabia, where he will kiss the ring of a notorious alleged murderer who is the de facto absolute ruler of a “pariah” country where barbaric public executions take place every day, where there is no independent legal system, where torture is commonplace and where ordinary people have no basic human rights.

On top of the debacle and spectacle of the disorganized capitulation in Afghanistan, which all but destroyed the president’s popularity, it now is evident that our president is utterly tone-deaf, has abandoned the moral high ground and has tossed our values out the window. Those who support this abrupt about-face deserve to be cast on the junk pile of history. This will have a long-term, adverse impact on our foreign policy because, even years after the president has passed from the scene, the alleged murderer eventually will become king of Saudi Arabia and still will be gloating about how he compelled the mountain to come to Muhammad.