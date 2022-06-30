Contrary to George F. Will’s assertion in his June 23 op-ed, “ ‘Stakeholder’ capitalism is parasitic progressivism,” there is nothing “parasitic” about sustainable and ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing. Mr. Will argued that ESG investing violates fiduciary laws requiring that investments be made “for the exclusive purpose of providing benefits to” the investors. He echoed noted economist Milton Friedman, who, in his seminal 1962 work “Capitalism and Freedom,” famously postulated that “there is one and only one social responsibility of business — to use its resources and engage in activities designed to increase its profits.” Thinking on the matter has evolved in the 60 years since that was written. In August 2019, the Business Roundtable, a group of chief executives representing major U.S. corporations, issued a “Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation.” Signed by 181 major company executives, the statement set a new standard of corporate responsibility by replacing shareholder primacy with a balanced approach in which companies operate for the benefit of multiple stakeholders: employees, customers, suppliers and the community at large.
Mr. Will clings to the idea that business profitability is a “zero-sum game” — i.e., that every dollar spent for the benefit of non-owner stakeholders is a dollar snatched from the pockets of the business’s owners. The more enlightened view recognizes that there are synergies in play, and that ESG investments benefit the corporation as well, in ways both tangible and intangible.
In today’s competitive business environment, corporate responsiveness to societal issues is neither “parasitic” nor “political.” It is essential to the long-term success and sustainability of the corporation.
Frank P. Homburger, Alexandria