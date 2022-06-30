Contrary to George F. Will’s assertion in his June 23 op-ed, “ ‘Stakeholder’ capitalism is parasitic progressivism,” there is nothing “parasitic” about sustainable and ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing. Mr. Will argued that ESG investing violates fiduciary laws requiring that investments be made “for the exclusive purpose of providing benefits to” the investors. He echoed noted economist Milton Friedman, who, in his seminal 1962 work “Capitalism and Freedom,” famously postulated that “there is one and only one social responsibility of business — to use its resources and engage in activities designed to increase its profits.” Thinking on the matter has evolved in the 60 years since that was written. In August 2019, the Business Roundtable, a group of chief executives representing major U.S. corporations, issued a “Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation.” Signed by 181 major company executives, the statement set a new standard of corporate responsibility by replacing shareholder primacy with a balanced approach in which companies operate for the benefit of multiple stakeholders: employees, customers, suppliers and the community at large.