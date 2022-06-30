Placeholder while article actions load

“Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!” goes the Monty Python skit. Similarly, almost the entire punditocracy forecast a wipeout for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. But nobody expects Dobbs! Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights has thoroughly shaken up the midterms. In fairness to those who didn’t see this coming, we collectively tend to overestimate the duration of the status quo. Economists do the same: High inflation is a thing of the past! Until it isn’t.

Now, Democrats may indeed lose badly in November, but we cannot tell yet. At the moment, it seems the political class made some erroneous assumptions.

First, pundits assumed that all Democrats are tied to President Biden’s approval ratings. But at least in Senate races, there is little support for that. In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock is up by 10 points over scandal-plagued Herschel Walker — even though Biden has a net-negative 27-point approval rating in the state in the latest Quinnipiac poll. Polling on Pennsylvania’s Senate race also shows Democrat John Fetterman consistently leading Republican Mehmet Oz while Biden remains underwater there.

In House races, the Democratic candidate in the Nebraska special election on Tuesday lost by six points in a district that Trump won by 15 points in 2020. Democrats can also take solace in their over-performance in some state races, such as three Michigan statehouse contests in May (including one flip). If all were well for the GOP, why are Republicans in swing districts trying to minimize the issue of abortion?

Moreover, a series of generic congressional polls since Dobbs shows Democrats in a much better position than just a month or so ago. Polls from both Yahoo News-YouGov and NPR-Marist put Democrats up seven points above Republicans, and Morning Consult puts them up three points. Enthusiasm for voting among pro-choice voters seems to be up as well. Pollsters and analysts have noticed the development. Unsurprisingly, Democrats are more sunny about it; Republicans are essentially responding with “move along, nothing to see here.”

Maybe this is a blip. Maybe Democrats are simply more engaged and eager to respond to polls (although that is a positive sign, too). But as Kyle Kondik of Sabato’s Crystal Ball puts it, we might see a reverse “Kavanaugh Effect” — that is, a major bump for Democrats energized by the right-wing court and loss of abortion rights.

“One possible outcome of the Dobbs decision," Kondik writes, "is that it has a similar effect on Democrats, perhaps not changing the basic, pro-Republican trajectory of the election, but giving Democrats in bluish states and districts a good reason to stick with their party despite whatever economic concerns they may have. This is something we’re thinking about in terms of ratings.”

Dobbs might have the most impact in the Senate races, which are traditionally less tied to the president’s standing. Republicans haven’t helped themselves by throwing in their lot with shaky or extreme candidates (e.g. Walker in Georgia, Oz in Pennsylvania, J.D. Vance in Ohio). They are also burdened with at least one unpopular incumbent senator, the rabidly pro-forced-birth Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, where a clear majority supports abortion rights. And if pro-choice referendums make the ballot in states such as Ohio, Democrats could benefit.

None of this means Democrats will hold both chambers. Republican still remain the prohibitive favorite to take the House. And we do not yet know whether Dobbs will continue to energize Democrats or how inflation pans out. Plus, candidate strength will affect races. But, as Kondik notes, “If instead of achieving [their goal of gaining 35 seats in the House], Republicans stall out at the 15-20 seat net range, it would likely be an indicator that the abortion issue brought Democratic voters home in Biden-won districts.”

The point of all this is that things change. Intervening events pop up. The landscape shifts. Predicting that the future political environment will look like the present is foolhardy (as is expecting Biden’s bad polling to rub off on all Democrats).

Maybe pundits and pollsters would be wise to admit that they simply don’t know what will happen in November. Several, to their credit, are scrambling to recalibrate or became more tentative after multiple polling failures. Such candor is a welcome counterweight to prediction hubris.

