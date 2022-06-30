Placeholder while article actions load

In again endorsing David Blair (D) for Montgomery County executive [ editorial , June 26], The Post keeps getting the crucial questions wrong. The editorial said that “messaging matters.” What matters is substance, facts and values. That’s why County Executive Marc Elrich (D) wins elections. The Post blamed him for the county lagging behind Northern Virginia, even as it noted that Mr. Elrich has been on the losing side on several crucial votes. It called council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large) “thoughtful,” even though Mr. Riemer has had more influence on misguided development policies during his time on the council.

The editorial credited Mr. Blair for saying Montgomery must step up its economic development game, improve transportation alternatives and rebalance its affordable housing supply. Those are Mr. Elrich’s priorities. While Mr. Blair and Mr. Riemer have backed Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) high-priced toll lanes, Mr. Elrich has been working for more than a decade on developing a bus rapid transit network. He has also been pointing out the flaws in the county’s planning process, which focuses on building ever more expensive housing without regard to the businesses needed to maintain vital commercial corridors, rather than just bedroom suburbs. And it is only Mr. Elrich who has offered a plan to go beyond the long-standing inadequate approach to expand levels of affordable housing in the county.