In his June 24 op-ed, “ Garland’s best move is to hold Trump accountable ,” Eugene Robinson made a compelling case for why Attorney General Merrick Garland should strongly consider pursuing criminal charges against former president Donald Trump. But Mr. Robinson suggested caution, lest Mr. Garland set a precedent that the next Republican administration would use to prosecute President Biden or his son Hunter Biden.

Does anyone really think that the next Republican president, especially if it’s Mr. Trump, would hesitate to prosecute Mr. Biden or other high-level Democrats simply because Mr. Trump had not been charged? Republicans will do what they think is good politics and won’t be swayed by some prior attorney general’s decision not to charge the ex-president.