Molly Roberts was right in many regards about her abortion [“My pregnancy was unlucky. My abortion wasn’t.,” op-ed, June 26]. In my experience as an abortion and family-planning provider, most women who discover an unplanned pregnancy know right away what they want to do. Yes, sometimes there is ambivalence, but most women present a clear sense of what they want (not to be pregnant and not to be forced to give birth) and what they need to do. Don’t get me wrong: These are thoughtful decisions. But they are not decisions that are necessarily filled with angst or that need a three-day waiting period to “rethink,” as is required here in North Carolina.