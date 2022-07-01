Placeholder while article actions load

The June 26 Washington Post Magazine article “The rise — and cost — of he-man politics” was important for two reasons. First, it drew our attention to the phoniness of political candidates who assert their masculinity by running advertisements in which they pretend to shoot those with whom they disagree (and, in one instance, apparently punching women and children). Second, and more important, it showed that authentic masculinity, properly understood, is not toxic but a substantial asset to political discourse and civic life.

It did so by following the Senate campaign of Lucas Kunce of Missouri, a combat veteran and serious person. As demonstrated by Mr. Kunce in the article, real masculinity takes risks, protects those who need protection and does the right thing regardless of personal cost. When Mr. Kunce’s press agent said, “Lucas has no filter,” it means that Mr. Kunce tells the truth, as he sees it. Another term for this is “honor,” and it has improved civic life from Marcus Aurelius through Abraham Lincoln and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. And it is not confined to men, as leaders such as Golda Meir have demonstrated.