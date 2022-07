After World War II, to receive denazification certificates, many Germans lied on government questionnaires. There was little oversight and much complicity. Hannah Arendt noted that communally maintaining these false narratives, in the face of lived facts, created “bonds of duplicity.” As the facts of Jan. 6, 2021, emerge, I think we are witnessing the strengthening of such bonds in the Republican Party, including government positions continuing to be held by insurrectionists and their enablers.