Opinion Coaches can help athletes avoid pitfalls of marijuana use

July 1, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. EDT
WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner arrives June 27 to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
Regarding the June 28 Sports article “Griner’s trial starts Friday, may last months”:

As a youth sports coach, my most common conversation with athletes is about the marijuana laws in this country and their impact on the international stage. Brittney Griner’s situation in Russia is disappointing. U.S. officials have little leverage for negotiations. The lack of clarity on marijuana use in this country is causing problems and possibly ending the careers of our athletes. The laws’ application between private and public sectors continues to be inconsistent.

Every athlete needs to be on high alert during competition in foreign countries regarding drug laws. In many places, unlike in the United States, a person can get jail time regardless of the amount.

U.S. coaches need to educate athletes about the career risks of using drugs. We can teach athletes to consider healthy alternatives to address anxieties that affect their performances. Athletes need to trust coaches enough about privacy issues associated with informing them of their usage and understand that most coaches are sources for information about healthy, legal options.

Greg Raleigh, Washington

