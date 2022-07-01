Regarding the June 28 Sports article “Griner’s trial starts Friday, may last months”:
Every athlete needs to be on high alert during competition in foreign countries regarding drug laws. In many places, unlike in the United States, a person can get jail time regardless of the amount.
U.S. coaches need to educate athletes about the career risks of using drugs. We can teach athletes to consider healthy alternatives to address anxieties that affect their performances. Athletes need to trust coaches enough about privacy issues associated with informing them of their usage and understand that most coaches are sources for information about healthy, legal options.
Greg Raleigh, Washington