In her June 26 op-ed about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, Ruth Marcus noted that “the damage to the court cannot be undone,” which suggests the court is like Humpty Dumpty. Though this particular court might be beyond repair, my take is that we should not give up on the idea and ideals of a Supreme Court.

We can start by trying to eliminate the conditions that led to this particular broken court. The blatant and hypocritical partisanship that blocked a Democratic president’s pick for the court during that president’s last year in office yet pushed through a Republican president’s court selection during his last months in office must not be allowed if we expect our Supreme Court to be above politics.

Christine Dymek, Potomac

The Supreme Court’s recent decisions on reproductive and Second Amendment rights provide ample evidence that the Supreme Court, as an institution, is long overdue for reform. Unfortunately, it has become as politicized as the rest of our government and risks losing legitimacy. Though lifetime appointments were intended to provide a court that would be less susceptible to political currents, it has produced the opposite effect — to the detriment of the republic. Lifetime appointments have simply produced a dance in which the Senate majority can delay or defer candidates of the opposite party while expediting the appointments from its own party.

Supreme Court justices should be subject to term limits. A term of 18 years would carry an appointment across at least three administrations, providing ample opportunity for both parties to appoint candidates across multiple administrations. In setting a term of 18 years, we would produce a regular process in which every two years, one justice would step down, to be replaced by a new judge.

Eliminating lifetime appointments and establishing a system of regular appointments with term limits would go a long way in restoring the erosion of the Supreme Court’s standing with the citizenry of this great nation.

Herb Kemp, Herndon

This Supreme Court majority should no longer be referred to as merely conservative. Ruth Marcus accurately described the conservative majority as “radical.”

It is intolerable that this ideologically extremist court has and will continue to subvert the will of the majority of the American people. After Citizens United, the curtailment of the Voting Rights Act, voting down sensible gun legislation and now the travesty of subverting the long-held precedent of Roe v. Wade, we sadly know there is more to come — and what comes next will continue to contribute to our collective slide toward a less safe, less equitable, less caring and less free society.

If we are going to overcome our backward drift toward authoritarianism, President Biden must add four more justices to the Supreme Court before the midterm elections. It is Congress, not the Constitution, that decides the size of the Supreme Court, the size of which has varied over the course of our nation’s history.

It is not enough to say, “Get out and vote,” as legislatures in the minority red states are plotting to decertify any election they disagree with.

Marilyn Higgs, Severna Park

Congress had almost 50 years to enact a bill to legalize abortion nationwide. The Democrats did not do it under President Barack Obama and control of both the House and Senate. They have not chosen to do it since President Biden came into office. Most glaring, there was no codification of Roe v. Wade after the draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked seven weeks ago.

Is it more important for the Democrats to work to protect women’s rights or to use this issue to get reelected?

Colleen Ligibel, Annapolis

