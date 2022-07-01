Placeholder while article actions load

The June 27 editorial “ Racism is a health-care issue ” scolded Virginia’s health czar Colin Greene for “casting doubt on widely accepted research showing that racial inequity and disparate treatment have contributed to high rates of Black maternal and infant mortality.” Yet such research provides an incomplete story by providing only binary Whites/Blacks results.

A quick search in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s database shows that the White infant mortality rate at the national level was less than half that of Blacks in 2019, but so was that of Hispanics and Asians. Or that the national maternal mortality rate for Whites was less than half that of Blacks from 2018 to 2020, yet that of Hispanics was even lower than Whites. Breaking down the data further shows a combination of results where no race category has a monopoly on favorable results.