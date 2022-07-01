Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the June 28 front-page article “Court sides with football coach who prayed at midfield”: The Supreme Court’s ruling that religious prayer on a football field is a constitutional right is its latest use of the potent blowtorch the justices wield at the wax wall that separates church and state. The right to same-sex marriage will inevitably follow the fate of abortion rights because the Bible refers to homosexuality as an abomination (Leviticus 18:22).

Of course, this is the same book that calls for the death penalty for working on the Sabbath, worshiping other gods, cursing one’s parents and committing adultery. If the Supreme Court continues to heed the words of the Bible and ignore the amendments of the Constitution, the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse will be greeting the United States shortly.

Andrew Ginsburg, Southport, Conn.

As president of Northern Arizona University, I asked the football coach to stop leading team prayers before each game. As individuals, he and his players were most certainly free to pray if they so chose. But collective, implicitly obligatory prayer in the name of one religion was not appropriate on a public campus. The chairman of my board, a conservative Republican, supported my point of view.

This was Arizona in the 1990s: conservative, Republican and mindful of the difference between protecting religious freedom and establishing religion.

Clara M. Lovett, Chevy Chase

I wonder if coach Joseph Kennedy had thrown down a prayer rug and prayed to Allah on the 50-yard line how the court would have ruled.

Biff Corning, Washington

In the case of Kennedy v. the Bremerton School District, the school exhibited brazen hypocrisy. How could it complain about the coach praying when it hired him with no football coaching experience and knowing that what he wanted was to impart moral values to the players? Joseph Kennedy should have applied for the job of pastor.

Perhaps the person who should have been fired was the one who hired him to coach.

Rhona Bosin, Silver Spring

