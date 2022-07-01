Regarding the June 27 Metro article “In D.C., hunger a struggle for seniors”:
As an IRS-certified volunteer tax preparer for seniors (many on fixed incomes file taxes just to get D.C. rental credit), I noticed that many donate large amounts to local churches periodically. Unless they are totally disabled, many go to pharmacies, grocery stores and churches regularly. Informational fliers handed out in all these places promoting various programs might help increase awareness.
Through collaboration, nonprofits can access the senior database to transmit information on a timely basis, even text to their cellphones. Almost all seniors have cellphones.
Yamuna Dasarathy, Washington