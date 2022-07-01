Placeholder while article actions load

The June 29 news article “ Biden aides seek to unlock Afghan reserves without enriching Taliban ” confirmed the Biden administration’s proposal, reported in The Post in February, to transfer half of Afghanistan’s $7 billion frozen capital reserves to pay the ongoing legal claims of 9/11 families. Inexplicably, this proposal (perhaps already under implementation) to give American families the spoils of war seems to have gotten no public debate or commentary from the media.

The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund of 2001 created by Congress distributed $7 billion to survivors and families, with an average of slightly more than $2 million tax-free per claim. There is no logic or legitimacy in compensating 9/11 families by taking $3.5 billion from the innocent Afghan people. The full $7 billion of Afghanistan’s national reserves currently held by the U.S. government belongs to that destitute population. If the Taliban can’t be trusted to use it for its citizens’ benefit, another way through independent intermediaries should be found. But we should not simply add further offense to the starving Afghans by spending half their reserves for American families, however much the latter suffered personal loss.