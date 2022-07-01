Placeholder while article actions load

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight On June 12, the legendary Paul McCartney of Beatles fame performed in front of some 40,000 fans at Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards, a 40-minute drive from downtown D.C. The now-80-year-old McCartney sang without a break for nearly three hours. Although this might well be his last concert in the Washington area, the event merited not a single mention in The Post.

Dan Schecter, Alexandria

With every mistake, we must surely be learning

In the June 5 Washington Post Magazine, there was a Damon Young column titled “Cruelty is more American than compassion.” The beginning of the third paragraph said, “I want to write about how abortion is an apolitical act that’s become politicized. And how the GOP’s support of it is an act of political pragmatism to galvanize White Christians.” I assume the word “it” in the second sentence refers to abortion, and, if so, I believe the writer meant to say “non-support” instead of “support,” in keeping with the entire context of his piece.

Advertisement

Val Kehl, Manassas

Yesterday came suddenly

Did I wake up in the 1950s? Apparently, the June 16 Local Living cover illustration for “Dads answer: What it means to be a man” is a Ward Cleaver/Ozzie Nelson White businessman off to win bread behind an executive desk in an office building for his “traditional” White family.

The collection of present-day ruminations from fathers across the country on what being a man means to them was lovely. Unfortunately, all the good feelings generated were needlessly usurped by a hackneyed trope of warped nostalgia. Why not feature a collage of images of the actual fathers who shared their modern-day, real-life experiences?

Adding insult to injury, you turn the page only to find a stock photo depicting a Black woman wearing denim jeans and rubber gloves scrubbing nonexistent grease from a gleaming (and expensive) range hood for an article on how best to clean them [“When cleaning range hoods, don’t forget the filters”]. Is she “the help” for the family from the cover?

Advertisement

As June Cleaver would have said, “Washington Post, I think you were a little hard on the reader.”

Jared B. Hughes, Takoma Park

Fixing a hole

I was somewhat disappointed with Donald Graham’s June 17 op-ed, “Watergate resonated because The Post reported the truth,” about The Post’s important role in bringing the Watergate story to the public. Why does The Post continue to ignore or downplay the important role that the paper’s local editor at the time, Barry Sussman, played in developing the story and guiding Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as the story evolved? It is like talking about the Beatles without mentioning George Martin’s role in crafting their recordings.

Also, Graham wrote, “Today, those on both the left and the right decry stories they don’t like as ‘fake news.’ ” “Fake news” is primarily the creation of conservative and conspiracy talk show hosts, and implying an equality is neither accurate nor truthful.

Advertisement

Maybe The Post needs to do a report on where the term came from and how it is being used and misused today.

Finally, The Post’s Watergate stories resonated not only because they were factual but also because they were written in a political environment in which many senior members of the GOP put country way ahead of their own political careers. That’s not the situation today.

Steve Schoen, Silver Spring

You’ll be older too

I was enjoying the June 10 Style profile of Chelsea Handler, “Chelsea lately? She’s just mad about him.,” — until Handler was asked what, if anything, makes her hopeful. Her response: “Children,” she said. “The next generation. I think this is just kind of like a death cough of old White men.”

Here’s my question: Was Handler referencing the old White men who saved the world for democracy in World War II? Or the old White men who froze fighting in Korea? Or the old White men whose lives were interrupted, at best, by Vietnam? Or more broadly, is it the old White men responsible for the world’s most vibrant economy over the past 75 years?

Advertisement

I’ll guess I’m not alone, as an old White man, in wondering how it is our demographic group can be so publicly disparaged, while other groups get an editorial pass. Here’s hoping the death cough of this old man comes after The Post learns how to expand its social sensitivity.

David Boldt, Herndon

Here comes the sun

In the midst of our anguish and pain when reading about the raw violence on Jan. 6, 2021, the pain and suffering as a result of gun violence and the war in Ukraine, it is a balm for the soul to be able to turn to the Metro section, where Martin Weil writes his daily report on the weather of the previous day. His language soothes the soul and quiets the heartbeat. His choice of words in describing the weather takes us back to another time, when hushed and eloquent language took the place of loud and hateful discourse. His June 11 Metro article, “A delightfully warm and bright start for mid-June,” said: “With the summertime bane of high humidity seemingly banished, Friday offered the soft comforts of sunlit hours spent beneath blue skies amid breezes that beguiled with the promise of warm mid-June delight.” It should be required reading for all but especially for our politicians and media personalities.

Advertisement

Monica C. McCarthy, Chevy Chase

You say you want a revolution

Regarding the June 20 news article “Former rebel Petro will be Colombia’s first leftist president”:

Gustavo Rojas Pinilla founded the National Popular Alliance (Alianza Nacional Popular, or ANAPO) in Colombia and served as president of Colombia from June 1953 until May 1957. Wikipedia describes ANAPO’s political position as “left-wing” and its ideology as “left-wing nationalism,” “populism,” “progressivism” and “socialism.”

It appears there was at least one leftist president of Colombia before Gustavo Petro.

Paul B. Manchester, Silver Spring

The writer was a Peace Corps volunteer in Colombia from 1964 to 1966.

Think for yourself

The June 16 KidsPost article “Top golfers get rich on Saudi-funded tour but flub their legacies” did an excellent job of laying out the issue of golfers jumping from the PGA to the LIV tour. My understanding of KidsPost is that it is intended to enable youngsters to decipher news events by addressing them in simpler terms. The major points were covered in words a child can understand. However, the headline was slanted, and the last two paragraphs were purely editorializing:

Advertisement

“By taking the Saudi money instead of standing up for what is right, the LIV golfers have lost something much greater than a golf tournament. They have lost their good reputation.

“From now on, they will not be known as champions but as men who could be bought.”

I understand The Post’s involvement in this story and its connection to Jamal Khashoggi. However, the editorial comments do not belong on a kids’ news page. The facts are powerful enough.

Betty James, Manassas

But when you talk about destruction, don’t you know that you can count me out?

As a fellow photojournalist, I was awed by Michael S. Williamson’s forceful image of a voter known as “Burnitdown” in action that accompanied the June 12 front-page article “The town crier.”

The sight of oily orange flames encircling a hooded figure conjured vividly for me a portent of 21st-century Torquemadas hard at work.

Advertisement

Thanks for some ugly, apocalyptic truth!

Jonathan Chris Earnshaw, Washington

Regarding the June 12 front-page article “The town crier”:

I am at a loss to explain why The Post continues to spend time and resources on yet another profile of an activist for the minority in this country. Why not spend more time with those in the middle who don’t feel aggrieved and fearful all the time? Giving publicity to those on the fringe encourages the spread of their nonsensical beliefs.

That said, I did agree with something the subject of the article said. Yes, we despise their unnecessary ignorance and fear.

Cathy R. Haggerty, Clearwater, Fla.

I’m looking through you

I am a big fan of composer John Williams, and presumably so are many of your readers. That’s why Michael Andor Brodeur’s June 19 Critic’s Notebook, “Fanfare for John Williams” [Arts & Style], informed us of his honor at the Kennedy Center. Why, then, did the article open by telling us what kind of movie fan the writer is not? Who cares?

Advertisement

Why does The Post use reviewers who think things are all about them and their baggage? I don’t care. I care about the artist and his work. Please tell editors to stop soliciting this approach and stop accepting it.

Yvonne Dennis, Philadelphia

Lucy in the sky

The June 16 “Classic Peanuts” “Powder Puff Derby” strip was not just cute and funny; it was also timely. On June 21, the derby’s successor, the Air Race Classic, started, with 115 female pilots competing in a 2,500-mile cross-country race for cash prizes and glory.

The derby started in 1929, continuing through the 1930s and evolving into the All Women’s Transcontinental Air Race (better known as the Powder Puff Derby) after World War II. In 1978, it became what it is today: the Air Race Classic, a nonprofit educational organization. The ARC encourages and educates current and future female pilots while preserving and promoting the tradition of pioneering women in aviation. Competitors range from college-age to octogenarians, competing for cash prizes and glory.

My own “Team DC3” (three pilots from the D.C. area) has raced 10 times. We have multiple sponsors who have contributed thousands of dollars, enabling our group to fund many aviation scholarships to help women pursue their aviation goals.

Deb Dreyfuss, Potomac

Pink, brown, yellow, orange and blue, I love you

The June 20 The World article on forced food stall color uniformity in Mexico City’s Cuauhtémoc borough, “Mexico City trades colorful food stalls for uniformity,” has an interesting counterpart in D.C. in reference to the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building, which houses the Department of Housing and Urban Development, at 451 Seventh St. SW, designed by architect Marcel Breuer. The building was hailed as an important contrast to boxy federal buildings.

As for the employees, we considered the building a prison. HUD Secretary Jack Kemp described it as “10 floors of basement.”

In the 1990s, then-Secretary Henry Cisneros wanted to create a colorful Mexican marketplace in front as a contrast to Breuer’s brutalist architecture. I served as the representative of the employee union. We supported the concept of a colorful marketplace. We also suggested that it include water elements, greenery and shade. We wanted the plaza to be open to the community and to include diverse local vendors.

Instead, when Secretary Andrew M. Cuomo succeeded Cisneros, he initially wanted to shelve the entire project. Ultimately, Cuomo agreed to erect the “spaceship component” of the project. He changed the diverse color scheme as an appropriate counterpart to the stark building. Instead, Cuomo, like Cuauhtémoc’s mayor, made those structures a dull, uniform color. There was no water, no greenery, no shade and no marketplace. The union rejected Cuomo’s modifications but was ignored.

Sadly, the Seventh Street HUD plaza continues to be an empty, concrete jungle, uninviting to tourists and the community, except occasionally when a protest takes place.

Hopefully, Cuauhtémoc’s mayor will reconsider her order.

Eddie Eitches, McLean

The long and winding road

The June 18 “Non Sequitur” comic, “The Not-So-Sharp Learning Curve,” could perhaps not have been more poorly timed given its proximity to Father’s Day. I presume I am not the only person to have lost a parent to cancer because of cigarette smoking. My father, whose obituary was published in The Post, had a difficult life: His father was emotionally and physically abusive, and he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving admirably as a medic. He is now buried at Arlington National Cemetery for his service to our country. Smoking, as I imagine it is for many people, was a means of coping. He tried several times to quit but found it too difficult. Is every person who dies from substance abuse also stupid, in cartoonist Wiley Miller’s estimation? Miller has insulted not only my family but also every person who has lost a loved one to an addiction.

Casey Chalk, Reston

It’s a steady job, but he wants to be a paperback writer

Kudos to the headline writer for the weekly Free for All page. The headlines are invariably a treat: cogent, clever and fitting. In fact, the headline is often better than the letter that follows.

Caswell O. Hobbs, Alexandria

GiftOutline Gift Article