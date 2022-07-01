“I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there’s a shattered porcelain plate on the floor.” A month before the riot at the Capitol, Hutchinson said, she came upon that vivid scene and was told that Trump threw “his lunch against the wall” after Attorney General William P. Barr said in an interview that he hadn’t seen any fraud that could have affected the outcome of the 2020 election.
“There were several times throughout my tenure ... that I was aware of him either throwing dishes or flipping the tablecloth to let all the contents of the table go onto the floor and likely break or go everywhere.” (Trump denied her allegation on his social media platform.)
The president was told that some people attending his rally were armed, Hutchinson said, but he didn’t care.
“I overheard the president say something to the effect of, you know, ‘I don’t f-ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.’”
Trump wanted to go with the crowd to the Capitol, Hutchinson testified, but his security detail wouldn’t drive him there. The president got furious.
Hutchinson she was told soon afterward that Trump “reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel.” She testified that Trump was said to have then lunged toward one of the Secret Service officers — “towards his clavicles.” (Two sources told The Post afterward that the officers in the car dispute the account relayed by Hutchinson but confirm that Trump was very angry.)
Trump was taken back to the White House. He was informed that the crowd was chanting “hang Mike Pence” but would not intervene. According to Hutchinson, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said to White House counsel Pat Cipollone words to the effect of: “You heard him, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves it.”
Hutchinson confirmed that members of Trump’s Cabinet were understood to be discussing the 25th Amendment and removing the president. Under pressure, the president eventually asked the rioters to go home.
Some details of Hutchinson’s stunning testimony are being disputed. But the simple fact that so much of what she said seems not only plausible but likely is absurd.
What is even more absurd, however, is that most Republicans in Congress still turn a blind eye to the attempted coup — and that so many now endorse the “big lie” that put American democracy at risk.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is holding a series of high-profile hearings this month.
