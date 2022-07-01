Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding Eugene Robinson’s June 28 op-ed, “It’s not a court. It’s a junta.”: The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade left me in a daze. I understood that my nieces and great-nieces have lost reproductive rights that I’d enjoyed in my earlier years. I could also see that the separation of church and state has gone up in smoke.

But I felt a sense of doom that I couldn’t articulate. Mr. Robinson helped me understand what could be on the horizon. Are we to become a Christian nation? Who else, in addition to women, could become second-class citizens with a single Supreme Court vote? What about affirmative action? What happens to the rights of LGBTQ citizens? Will states’ rights cease to have any impact?

I don’t know if the United States will continue to feel like my country. At least I’ve been warned.

Advertisement

Linda Linton, Columbia

Well, it seems that the South has finally won the Civil War. Make no mistake about it. Remember that the Southern states insisted that they were not fighting to preserve the institution of slavery, but that they were fighting to preserve and protect states’ rights. And now Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and others have done just that. They have turned over the entire bundle of civil rights to the states. Oh, it hasn’t happened yet, but you can see the state legislatures scrambling to undo civil rights legislation as we speak. It won’t be long, as people are speculating, before gay rights, students’ rights, immigrants’ rights and others are taken away, just as a fundamental women’s right has been.

Frankly, I fear that this eviscerating of civil rights won’t stop until the states have revoked Brown v. Board of Education. Then the clock will rewind until we arrive at 1896 and Plessy v. Ferguson. Separate but equal. And a new era of Jim Crow. Just look at a map of the red states: the solid South and the old Civil War territories that run up the spine of America from Oklahoma to the Dakotas. The Supreme Court just finished what 150 years of agitation by those states couldn’t.

Advertisement

It was not a good week for America.

Michael D. Abell, Marriottsville

The June 26 front-page article “Many Americans fearful that wave of repeals could be on horizon” referred to several rights that could be on the chopping block, but it missed a big one: Title IX. Though Title IX is a law, not a Supreme Court decision, it could be collateral damage from the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

As the article stated, the majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade “rested on the view that the individual liberties guaranteed by the 14th Amendment protected only rights that had ‘deep roots’ in states when it was ratified in 1868.” Women had virtually no rights in 1868, and Title IX is a mere 50 years old, so there are no deep roots protecting it. If it is challenged and the case reaches the Supreme Court, would the court apply the same rationale to Title IX as it did with the Roe v. Wade repeal for the sake of consistency? If so, Title IX could be in serious jeopardy. It would be horrible to see Title IX fall, but, based on the rationale for overturning Roe v. Wade, it’s certainly possible.

Advertisement

The time to prepare to defend Title IX is now.

George Miller, Warrenton

Government is for those who will not govern themselves.

Pregnancy is not a moral issue, a religious issue or a legal issue. It is a result of action. It takes two.

If you don’t want to have children, then don’t have intercourse. It’s called body autonomy. Birth control is readily available for females and males.

The only thing it takes is personal responsibility: cause and effect.

Julie Thostenson, Lancaster, Va.

GiftOutline Gift Article