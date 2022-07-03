The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Lithuania is enforcing E.U. sanctions against Russia

July 3, 2022 at 3:32 p.m. EDT
A Ukrainian antiaircraft gun parked June 24 along a road on the outside of the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post). (Heidi Levine/FTWP)
In his June 30 op-ed, “Uniting NATO won’t be enough to save Ukraine,” David Ignatius wrote: “One way to lose wars is through unwise provocations. Lithuania’s recent decision to block transit to the neighboring Russian enclave of Kaliningrad was meant to enforce E.U. sanctions, but was it sensible?”

Lithuania did not “decide” to block transit to Kaliningrad. That transit is flowing without any interruptions today as it has been for the past 30-some years. The only thing Lithuania did was comply with provisions of the European Union sanctions against Russia and stop the transport of certain materials and equipment that were included in those sanctions. Any exception to the imposition of those sanctions should have been made in Brussels and not “decided” by a member country. So “several European and U.S. officials” who were, as Mr. Ignatius wrote, “dubious” about that and were blaming Lithuania were barking up the wrong tree. In fact, the E.U. has announced it is considering making modifications to the application of those sanctions by Lithuania.

Of course, Russia now is ruled by a dangerous despot. So Mr. Ignatius was correct in that there is no predicting what Russian President Vladimir Putin could be “provoked” into doing. He attacked and is criminally destroying Ukraine without the slightest provocation. I hope the possibility of invoking Article 5 of the NATO mutual defense pact would prevent any rash action against a member country. That’s what NATO was sensibly designed to do.

Arvydas Barzdukas, Falls Church

