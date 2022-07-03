Lithuania did not “decide” to block transit to Kaliningrad. That transit is flowing without any interruptions today as it has been for the past 30-some years. The only thing Lithuania did was comply with provisions of the European Union sanctions against Russia and stop the transport of certain materials and equipment that were included in those sanctions. Any exception to the imposition of those sanctions should have been made in Brussels and not “decided” by a member country. So “several European and U.S. officials” who were, as Mr. Ignatius wrote, “dubious” about that and were blaming Lithuania were barking up the wrong tree. In fact, the E.U. has announced it is considering making modifications to the application of those sanctions by Lithuania.