In his June 30 op-ed, “Uniting NATO won’t be enough to save Ukraine,” David Ignatius wrote: “One way to lose wars is through unwise provocations. Lithuania’s recent decision to block transit to the neighboring Russian enclave of Kaliningrad was meant to enforce E.U. sanctions, but was it sensible?”
Of course, Russia now is ruled by a dangerous despot. So Mr. Ignatius was correct in that there is no predicting what Russian President Vladimir Putin could be “provoked” into doing. He attacked and is criminally destroying Ukraine without the slightest provocation. I hope the possibility of invoking Article 5 of the NATO mutual defense pact would prevent any rash action against a member country. That’s what NATO was sensibly designed to do.
Arvydas Barzdukas, Falls Church