The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The mirage of equivalence

July 3, 2022 at 3:29 p.m. EDT
A roll of “I Voted” stickers sits on a table in front of a ballot box on June 28 at the Denver Elections Commission Building in Denver. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
Placeholder while article actions load

The June 29 news article “Two election deniers rejected in Colorado GOP primaries” reported: “Primaries and runoffs … marked the midpoint of a season of intraparty contests roiled by disputes in both parties.”

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The article then provided lengthy reporting on hotly disputed Republican primaries in Colorado, Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and Illinois, as Republican candidates defended or challenged support for former president Donald Trump, the fraudulent claims of the theft of the 2020 election and the never-enacted legislation for a bipartisan Jan. 6 committee in Congress. And the Democrats? Reporting on a single member-vs.-member race in Illinois, following redistricting, where both candidates forcefully denounced the recent Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. So the dispute roiling the party here was what?

The intimidation of the press by politicians has led to the need to find equivalency in reporting on the actions of both parties — often a false equivalency.

Mary H. Kiraly, Bethesda

Loading...