The June 29 news article “ Two election deniers rejected in Colorado GOP primaries ” reported: “Primaries and runoffs … marked the midpoint of a season of intraparty contests roiled by disputes in both parties.”

The article then provided lengthy reporting on hotly disputed Republican primaries in Colorado, Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and Illinois, as Republican candidates defended or challenged support for former president Donald Trump, the fraudulent claims of the theft of the 2020 election and the never-enacted legislation for a bipartisan Jan. 6 committee in Congress. And the Democrats? Reporting on a single member-vs.-member race in Illinois, following redistricting, where both candidates forcefully denounced the recent Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. So the dispute roiling the party here was what?