In recent years, and particularly recent months, the Supreme Court has made it clear that it does not care about precedent or public opinion.

It is vital that environmental issues not be placed on the back burner. On Thursday, the court issued a ruling that would greatly curtail the power of the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce carbon emissions. This will further remove the United States from meeting President Biden’s goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050. The Clean Air Act was passed in 1970, before the current urgency of rising temperatures and wildfires.