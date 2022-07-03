The July 1 front-page article “Ruling curbs EPA power on climate” showed how the climate crisis and related issues are being overlooked.
Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent included the line “I cannot think of many things more frightening.” Mr. Biden and Congress should immediately push for legislation that will reduce carbon use. But we also cannot allow laws to be undermined by an activist court, and it is urgent for the number of justices to be increased.
Regardless of your political leanings, climate change affects everyone. Even with all the problems facing this country, we cannot lose sight of this.
Emily Morhaim, Towson