Opinion We can’t lose sight of the climate crisis

July 3, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EDT
The Environmental Protection Agency in D.C. in 2017. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
The July 1 front-page article “Ruling curbs EPA power on climate” showed how the climate crisis and related issues are being overlooked.

In recent years, and particularly recent months, the Supreme Court has made it clear that it does not care about precedent or public opinion.

It is vital that environmental issues not be placed on the back burner. On Thursday, the court issued a ruling that would greatly curtail the power of the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce carbon emissions. This will further remove the United States from meeting President Biden’s goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050. The Clean Air Act was passed in 1970, before the current urgency of rising temperatures and wildfires.

Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent included the line “I cannot think of many things more frightening.” Mr. Biden and Congress should immediately push for legislation that will reduce carbon use. But we also cannot allow laws to be undermined by an activist court, and it is urgent for the number of justices to be increased.

Regardless of your political leanings, climate change affects everyone. Even with all the problems facing this country, we cannot lose sight of this.

Emily Morhaim, Towson

