George F. Will’s June 30 op-ed, “A touchdown for reason and religion in court ruling,” described a “cranky nation” deficient in a “live-and-let-live spirit,” dismissed the social pressure students may feel in the presence of praying public school authority figures by asserting that “part of growing up is learning to surmount pressures toward conformity,” and concluded “mere exposure to another’s belief does them no injury.” Mr. Will is an excellent proponent of “live and let live” when the views align with his own. He gets more than a little “cranky” when they don’t.

In his June 24, 2021, op-ed, “Pushing back against critical race theory indoctrination,” Mr. Will excoriated the progressive curriculum of a private school in New Jersey. He railed against its “toxic precepts,” likening the instruction to “child abuse.” He characterized the ginned-up backlash to the nonexistent critical race theory curriculum problem as “a wholesome nationwide infection of indignation among parents dismayed by political agendas occupying what should be K-12 instructional time.”

In the intervening year, state legislatures are now proposing bills to prohibit public school teachers from talking about their own sexual orientation, prohibit all public-school teachers from using materials that “promote, normalize, support, or address LGBT lifestyles,” and ban educators from teaching concepts framed as “divisive.” Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill empowers parents to sue school districts, at district expense, if they find the curriculum objectionable.

Mr. Will praised Thomas Jefferson for “respecting beliefs he rejected.” Is that what these legislators and “timorous adults” are doing? No commentary from Mr. Will.

Natalie Lauren Patten, Washington

In addition to freedom of religion, the Supreme Court has lost sight of the need for freedom from religion. About 20 percent of Americans do not believe in a god, and their rights need equal protection. The recent decisions on school prayer in a public school and abortion open the door for imposing so-called Christian values on the rest of us.

We have seen the evils and hypocrisy of a theocracy in the Middle East and elsewhere; let us not let our secular nation follow suit.

Vincent Keipper, Concord, N.C.

