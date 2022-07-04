I have not yet decided whom to vote for in the race for Montgomery County executive, and I think many of the criticisms of incumbent Marc Elrich (D) — about his record on affordable housing and other issues — are sound. However, The Post did readers a disservice in the July 1 Metro article “Montgomery super PAC attacks Elrich on housing record” by failing to mention that one of the founders of the Affordable Maryland super PAC, Eric Saul, is a residential architect. He presumably has a professional stake in the county’s housing regulations. The other founder’s professional background was mentioned; why not Mr. Saul’s?