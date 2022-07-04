I have not yet decided whom to vote for in the race for Montgomery County executive, and I think many of the criticisms of incumbent Marc Elrich (D) — about his record on affordable housing and other issues — are sound. However, The Post did readers a disservice in the July 1 Metro article “Montgomery super PAC attacks Elrich on housing record” by failing to mention that one of the founders of the Affordable Maryland super PAC, Eric Saul, is a residential architect. He presumably has a professional stake in the county’s housing regulations. The other founder’s professional background was mentioned; why not Mr. Saul’s?
Jennifer Ruark, Takoma Park
The article on a Montgomery County super PAC’s attack on County Executive Marc Elrich (D) referred to the PAC’s complaint that Mr. Elrich has not favored rapid growth in density. Neither do most residents of single-family housing. They have chosen to live in suburban or rural areas, rather than cities. The county’s planning officials, in agreement with developers, would like to upend those choices.
If Mr. Elrich has been more restrained about implementing rapid growth and density, that is a good thing. Those who oppose the high-density agenda are supporting the lifestyle preferences of county residents, a preference that runs across racial and ethnic lines, and preventing even more gridlock on the main arteries that are targeted as “growth corridors.”
Developers’ interests do not supersede these concerns of county residents.
Donald L. Horowitz, Chevy Chase