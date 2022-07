Placeholder while article actions load

The Supreme Court has continued its race to the past by ruling that states, not just Oklahoma, “can” prosecute “some” crimes — committed by non-Natives — on reservations. The states had the power for decades; they mostly chose not to use it.

Being a Native American woman is the single most dangerous category of American one can be. They are raped, murdered and disappeared at a rate that proportionally exceeds that of any other ethnic group in the United States. The brief hope for some justice afforded by giving tribal courts jurisdiction has been snatched away, as with so many rights being eviscerated by this court.