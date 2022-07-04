Placeholder while article actions load

I was very excited to see the June 30 Metro headline “ Youngkin: I will sign any bill ‘to protect life’ .” Great, but banning assault rifles, large-capacity magazines and gun show loopholes would go a long way to protect life here in Virginia.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) chose the word “gleefully” to describe how he will feel if and when he signs any bill that further limits abortion rights in Virginia. Gleeful. What a cruel and insensitive word choice. Gleeful, as defined in the dictionary, suggests a sense of merriment, jocularity. Given the serious consequences that further infringement on reproductive rights would bring, many of his fellow Virginians are not feeling so lighthearted and merry these days, and we certainly don’t find the rollback of our hard-earned reproductive rights a joking matter.