Regarding Eugene Robinson’s July 1 op-ed, “What does reality mean to this court anyway?”: The Supreme Court’s Environmental Protection Agency decision appears to indicate that the conservative justices know nothing about how federal agencies operate relative to Congress. On the other hand, it’s possible that this is just the first step in the court majority’s plan to dismantle the federal bureaucracy.

It is not unreasonable to wonder whether we are destined not to remain the United States of America but to become the “Aggregate States of America,” a loose agglomeration of 50 country-states, each with its own unique laws, regulations and penalties.

Someday, we may need a passport to go from Virginia to Maryland.

Barbara Osgood, Fairfax

The Supreme Court might not have done the business community any favors by invoking the “major questions” doctrine in overturning the Environmental Protection Agency’s greenhouse gas rules for power plants. As legal scholars have noted, the consequences of the decision “potentially reach far beyond EPA and the Clean Air Act.” The argument will become routine whenever any federal regulation is challenged, thereby delaying, if not jeopardizing, important health, safety and consumer protection initiatives.

Beyond that, the decision might haunt nationwide business operations. One need look no further than California’s low- and zero-emission rules for cars. That state’s regulators filled a void in federal action by enacting more aggressive greenhouse gas emission standards. The California standards have now been adopted in 18 states and D.C., representing more than a third of the cars sold in the United States. Automakers either produce different products for different states — a manufacturing, logistical and sales nightmare — or sell more expensive California-compliant cars nationwide. The last thing manufacturers want is to have to produce different products for different states.

Supporters of the court’s decision may come to regret their win.

Edward B. Cohen, Washington

In defending the Supreme Court’s decision curbing the Environmental Protection Agency’s power on climate, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote, “But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme.” But if Congress intended to make every “decision of such magnitude and consequence” itself, and was concerned about EPA overreach, how does Chief Justice Roberts explain Congress’s failure to pass legislation prohibiting the EPA from adopting the regulatory scheme at issue?

Is it any more plausible that Congress is unable to act when a regulatory agency overreaches than that Congress will address even an existential problem when a regulatory agency fails to do so? If not, why is the court better able to determine when overreach has occurred than Congress itself?

Kathy J. Schwartz, Arlington

Yes, the Supreme Court’s ruling that disarms the Environmental Protection Agency is a big deal. But contrary to George F. Will’s July 1 op-ed, “The EPA ruling is bigger than Dobbs,” the Supreme Court got it wrong. A toothless EPA cannot do what needs to be done to help prevent a climate change catastrophe in the next decade or two.

In effect, the Supreme Court is saying that Congress must pass specific laws against specific types of pollution. However, the court has also ruled that money is speech and a corporation is a person. These rulings make it virtually impossible for Congress to pass such environmental laws. It’s a Catch-22.

Anthony J. DiStefano, Milton, Del.

