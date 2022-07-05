The July 1 Metro article “U.S. history to be taught earlier in Montgomery” could have been a Retropolis column. In 1969, I was a new teacher in Montgomery County, and I taught fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders at Rosemary Hills Elementary. At that time, the social studies curriculum included content about Native Americans, slavery, and activities on bias, prejudice and discrimination. The Constitution was taught. Resources included comic books for classrooms about Black history; filmstrips comparing colonial issues to similar contemporary issues such as the search warrant dispute; contributions by Jews such as Haym Solomon, to whom George Washington went for monetary support for the Continental Army; and simulations to understand westward expansion. Activities about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the impact of prejudice on U.S. history were provided each year to elementary-school teachers.