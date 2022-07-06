Placeholder while article actions load

Of the many thorny policy questions facing Attorney General Merrick Garland, this one would seem relatively straightforward: Should the Justice Department seek the death penalty for 18-year-0ld Payton Gendron, accused of murdering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket on May 14? Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Gendron has pleaded not guilty, but the case seems open and shut. Police said he was arrested at the scene with the murder weapon. Gendron expressed hateful white supremacist motivation in a 180-page screed posted online. His alleged crimes clearly fall within federal criminal laws that provide for the death penalty.

Yet Garland, who led the federal prosecution that resulted in Timothy McVeigh’s execution for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which killed 168, is being tugged in different directions, The Post’s David Nakamura reports. Some family members of the Black victims want Gendron to face the death penalty, but civil rights groups contend that racism so badly taints U.S. capital punishment, it should not even be sought against a white supremacist mass murderer.

“The reality for us is that the system is too often infused with racial bias,” Maya Wiley, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, told Nakamura. “That doesn’t change because someone who is White, and who perpetrated violence against Black people, is put to death.”

Such are the ironies of capital punishment in the United States, one of the last two industrialized democracies — along with Japan — that retains it.

There is only one perfectly consistent position on the death penalty: abolition. One need not share the perspective of civil rights leaders and other death penalty opponents, who say no to it even in a case such as the Buffalo massacre, to respect it.

Everyone else must deal with trade-offs, dilemmas and judgment calls. “Everyone else” includes Garland, who, despite President Biden’s support for a moratorium on federal executions — and his own expressed second thoughts about the death penalty — has fought legal efforts by Dylann Roof and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to overturn their federal death sentences, for the 2015 massacre of nine Black people in Charleston, S.C., and the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, respectively. The Justice Department is also seeking death for another alleged hate criminal, antisemite Robert Bowers, accused of killing 11 and wounding six at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

To seek death for Gendron would help establish a new norm, in which authors of mass shootings must expect to face capital punishment, especially when they kill with racist intent. To exempt Gendron, meanwhile, would be inconsistent with Justice’s handling of the Roof case.

“Everyone else” also includes 60 percent of U.S. adults who favor the death penalty for murder, as per a 2021 Pew Research Center survey. That’s a five-point drop since 2019, but within the historical range — and well above the all-time low of 47 percent, recorded by Gallup in 1966.

Majority support for capital punishment — at least in principle — persists because of ancient moral intuitions about retribution and the need to incapacitate, definitively, especially evil offenders. It persists alongside public awareness of the U.S. death penalty’s defects. In the same 2021 Pew survey that found 60 percent support for the death penalty, 78 percent said there is a risk of executing an innocent person.

Opposition to the death penalty is strongest among three demographic groups, according to Pew: atheists (65 percent opposed); liberal Democrats (64 percent) and advanced degree holders (55 percent). By contrast, 68 percent of non-college adults support the death penalty. So do 58 percent of Catholics, despite the Vatican’s contrary position.

Among racial groups, Black people express the least support for capital punishment, in part because of racial bias in its imposition over history. Still, Black opinion is divided evenly, 49-49 percent, between pro and con, according to Pew. Fifty-three percent of non-college Black people support the death penalty; Black protestants favor it 50-47 percent.

It is true, as death penalty opponents often emphasize, that only 27 states still permit the death penalty, down from 38 in 2000, and that death sentences, executions and the death row population have all declined substantially in recent years.

The prospect of a federal death penalty for Gendron for acts committed in New York, a non-death penalty state, reminds us capital punishment remains the law nationwide, however; Oklahoma’s newly announced plan to execute 25 death-row inmates over the next 29 months shows that red states remain committed to it.

History teaches that public opinion on capital punishment ebbs and flows with the violent crime rate. Support hit an all-time low in 1966 after a decades-long crime decline and peaked — at 80 percent — in 1996 after a prolonged crime wave.

The death penalty’s decline in the past 25 years probably reflects lessening crime since the mid-1990s. Fewer murders meant fewer death-eligible crimes; greater security opened minds to less punitive policy. It follows that reducing crime is a good way to reduce both imposition of the death penalty, and public support for it. Lately, however, violent crime has been rising.

