In their July 1 Friday Opinion column, “Hutchinson’s testimony shatters Trump’s case on criminal intent,” George T. Conway III and Randall D. Eliason suggested that prosecutors face a binary decision: “Did Trump act with criminal intent? Or was he just innocently, though aggressively, pursuing all possible avenues of lawful recourse to remedy what he truly believed was a stolen election?” There’s another option.

Time was that the salient issue in horrendous criminal cases was whether the defendant knew right from wrong. No one has ever accused former president Donald Trump of having a moral compass. Long before the election, he declared that if he lost, the defeat could only be the result of his opponent’s fraud. That tantrum resembled the little old lady who screams “My purse! My purse!” when it hasn’t been stolen and there’s not a thief in sight.

Mr. Trump hasn’t known fact from fiction since the day he called his daddy’s grubstake of $1 million “a small loan.” As former attorney general William P. Barr opined and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson confirmed, the man is out of touch with reality.

Come on, folks, read the ketchup on the wall.

Philip Kopper, Chevy Chase

George T. Conway III and Randall D. Eliason put the case plainly and helpfully: Former president Donald Trump is culpable for the events leading up to and on Jan 6, 2021. The challenge now is how to convince the majority of Republicans that legal and congressional probes into Jan. 6 are not witch hunts but attempts to unearth the truth and hold those responsible accountable.

Marc A. Thiessen’s July 1 Friday Opinion column, “Why Trump voters might look at other options in ’24,” suggested that such efforts at persuasion are likely futile; too many Republicans believe Mr. Trump is being persecuted, and a subset of them buys his lies. Instead, Mr. Thiessen argued that Mr. Trump should not be the Republican candidate because even if he were to win in 2024, he would be able to serve only one four-year term because of term limits. That’s not the two terms needed to undo “the mess Biden has created,” Mr. Thiessen asserted.

I doubt Mr. Thiessen’s argument will do the trick either. Instead, I’ll put my faith in the truth coming out, the justice system, and in moderate Republicans and independents coming to their senses about what another four years of Mr. Trump would do to the country. It’s now seemingly beyond dispute that Mr. Trump lied about election fraud (and much else), sought to undermine our electoral processes, greatly exacerbated the nation’s political polarization, fomented violence, bilked his supporters out of millions in contributions to fight “the steal” and broke the law.

Steven Findlay, Barnesville

In his July 1 Friday Opinion column, “Why Trump voters might look at other options in ’24,” Marc A. Thiessen tacitly acknowledged Republican voters’ servile devotion to former president Donald Trump when he noted the following: “Many accept Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen”; “No bombshell revelations from the Jan. 6 committee will dissuade them from supporting him”; and “Attacking Trump’s character won’t move Republican voters.” Yet Mr. Thiessen argued that these same obsequious voters might be swayed by the relatively esoteric issue of a potential eight-year term versus a four-year term for the next president.

Republicans might well consider other options, but for a different reason than Mr. Thiessen suggested: Some undoubtedly understand that their party alone doesn’t elect presidents — and that many Democrats and independents still have fundamental beliefs and values that not that long ago Republicans commonly held as well — namely, that integrity, character and facts actually matter.

David Berry, Annandale

