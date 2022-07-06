Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The effort to salvage some of the programs in Build Back Better, the now-defunct centerpiece of President Biden’s domestic agenda, are so dependent on Sen. Joe Manchin III that some in Washington refer to it as Build Back Manchin. Yet the West Virginia Democrat has so frequently dashed Democrats’ dreams that many gave up hope he’d agree to anything.

But now there are new indications that negotiations are making progress, in a way that could revive multiple Democratic goals. It’s a reminder that, no matter how hopeless things look, nothing is what it seems in the Senate, a murky and inscrutable place.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has released a proposal for a bill to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, which emerged from talks with Manchin. The bill has been given to the Senate parliamentarian to ensure that it meets the requirements of reconciliation to allow circumvention of the filibuster so it can pass with a simple majority.

Democrats will need this, because so far precisely zero Republicans in the Senate support the bill. That might change, however, because allowing negotiation on drug prices has long been almost absurdly popular.

The bill would do the following:

Require the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate prices on commonly used medications, almost certainly bringing down their cost.

Cap out-of-pocket expenses for drugs for Medicare recipients at $2,000 per year.

Limit the amount drug companies can raise prices each year on existing medication to the rate of inflation.

Expand assistance to seniors earning up to 150 percent of the poverty level to afford medications (currently those earning up to 135 percent of poverty get such help).

A lobbyist for PhRMA, the drug company trade group, criticized the plan, which is a good indication that it actually would bring down prices.

Manchin has frequently cited inflation to justify killing Democratic spending bills, but these proposals are a way to address inflation. The prescription drug bill limits yearly price increases, and other spending that the savings could fund would help ease the burden of inflation, in particular extended Affordable Care Act subsidies (discussed below).

That’s not to mention the political benefit. In every election, Democrats promise to rein in the atrocious price of prescription drugs (and more than a few Republicans do, too). That desire then runs into the enormous lobbying power of the drug industry, which is why Americans continue to pay dramatically more for medicine than citizens of any other country.

So securing this would be a serious accomplishment, coming after a year in which Democratic infighting and paralysis on BBB have helped define the party.

What’s more, the movement on Medicare prescription drugs also holds out a tantalizing possibility: That this could open the door to Manchin reaching a broader deal that also extends the expanded ACA subsidies.

The expanded subsidies, which were originally passed in the 2021 covid-19 rescue package, are on track to expire at the end of this year. They were set to be extended as part of BBB, but Manchin killed that.

For them to expire now would mean millions of people see premium hikes, and a few million more could lose coverage entirely. Given that Democrats spent a decade winning the argument over the ACA, while slowly expanding it toward universal health care, such a massive regression would be an utter catastrophe, both substantively and politically.

Fortunately, NBC News reports that Manchin is open to extending the subsidies, though he doesn’t seem enthusiastic about it.

Here’s the thing, though: If Manchin is willing to do this, it absolutely can be done inside the parameters that he himself has set.

Here’s why: Most reporting suggests Manchin seems open to a revived, scaled-down BBB that raises around $1 trillion, both by rolling back some 2017 GOP tax cuts and with Medicare prescription drug reform (which would save the government money).

Manchin wants to put half of that $1 trillion into deficit reduction. That would leave around $500 billion for public and social spending.

If around $300 billion of that went to funding the transition to clean energy, through tax incentives and other means — a key part of BBB which Manchin appears open to — that would leave around $200 billion for expanded ACA subsidies.

Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, says it’s absolutely possible to fund the vast bulk of extended subsidies with that sum. The cost of extending all of them would be an estimated $220 billion, so getting that down to $200 billion, perhaps by shaving those subsidies for the highest income people eligible, would be doable.

“You could definitely extend the ACA subsidies and continue to help the vast majority of enrollees with $200 billion,” Levitt told us. “The numbers certainly add up for a package that reduces drug prices and keeps premiums in check under the ACA.”

So Manchin can have it all! He can have a reformed tax code, climate tax incentives, lower prescription drug prices and extended ACA subsidies — lowering costs for people he himself says are getting hammered by inflation — and he can have hundreds of billions of dollars in deficit reduction to boot.

All Manchin has to do is take yes for an answer.

