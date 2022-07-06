In Section C of the majority opinion, the court summarized the crux of the argument: The school district argued that the establishment of religion clause in the First Amendment takes precedent and “trumps” the other two clauses: free exercise and free speech. Huh? The argument that one of our fundamental rights articulated in the First Amendment negates or reduces its companion rights is inimical to the written words, the spirit and the intent of the Constitution. That dog just don’t hunt.