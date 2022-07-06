The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Rights aren’t negated by other rights

July 6, 2022 at 5:22 p.m. EDT
Demonstrators gather April 25 outside the Supreme Court as the case of former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy was argued. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The July 2 editorial “The church-state wall is crumbling” incompletely described the rationale for the Supreme Court decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.

In Section C of the majority opinion, the court summarized the crux of the argument: The school district argued that the establishment of religion clause in the First Amendment takes precedent and “trumps” the other two clauses: free exercise and free speech. Huh? The argument that one of our fundamental rights articulated in the First Amendment negates or reduces its companion rights is inimical to the written words, the spirit and the intent of the Constitution. That dog just don’t hunt.

Martin D. Giere, Fairfax Station

The July 2 editorial on the Supreme Court decision with regard to a football coach who led prayers on the 50-yard line after games objected “to dismantling the wall between church and state.”

Only one Founder spoke of a wall of separation between church and state: Thomas Jefferson. The Founders were against the “establishment of religion,” by which they meant the kind of constitutional order that existed — and still exists — in Britain, where the Anglican Church is the state church. The Founders often encouraged religion and often made religious comments insofar as they spoke of God.

The notion that America’s constitutional order is based on a wall of separation between church and state is misguided, but the Founders did not want the state to favor a particular religion or religious sect.

Stephen Miller, Reston

