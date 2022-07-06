The July 2 editorial “The church-state wall is crumbling” incompletely described the rationale for the Supreme Court decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.
Martin D. Giere, Fairfax Station
The July 2 editorial on the Supreme Court decision with regard to a football coach who led prayers on the 50-yard line after games objected “to dismantling the wall between church and state.”
Only one Founder spoke of a wall of separation between church and state: Thomas Jefferson. The Founders were against the “establishment of religion,” by which they meant the kind of constitutional order that existed — and still exists — in Britain, where the Anglican Church is the state church. The Founders often encouraged religion and often made religious comments insofar as they spoke of God.
The notion that America’s constitutional order is based on a wall of separation between church and state is misguided, but the Founders did not want the state to favor a particular religion or religious sect.
Stephen Miller, Reston