In its recent history, Sri Lanka has withstood civil war, a devastating 2004 tsunami and 2019 terrorist attacks that killed 269 people in Colombo, the capital. Now the nation of 21.8 million, just off the southern tip of India, finds itself tested by a profound economic collapse that could spawn a humanitarian crisis and political upheaval.

The disaster’s short-term cause lies in the coronavirus pandemic, which dried up Sri Lanka’s flow of tourist earnings. The government compounded the damage by banning fertilizer imports to save foreign currency in 2021; the perverse result was crop failure and a need for more food imports. Burdened with $51 billion in foreign debt, Sri Lanka is essentially bankrupt and cannot afford imported food or fuel. Citizens must wait days for rations and street protests flare regularly. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is negotiating for an International Monetary Fund bailout — but also pleading with Russian President Vladimir Putin for emergency fuel shipments.

The prospect that Mr. Putin could use Sri Lanka’s pain to expand Russian influence over the Indo-Pacific region is one reason — apart from the human tragedy — for the United States to pay attention. Another is the prospect of similar desperation in other heavily indebted nations. Rising interest rates, coupled with oil and food supply shocks emanating from the war in Ukraine, are exacerbating the debtor nations’ difficulties. Of 73 countries the Group of 20 declared eligible for a special pandemic-related Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) in 2020, 41 are at high risk of debt distress, or already in it, according to a recent International Monetary Fund report. Ethiopia and Zambia have requested some relief under the DSSI and 20 other countries show signs of needing it this year, according to the IMF.

The parallels with the debt crisis of the ’70s and ’80s are striking. One factor complicating today’s situation relative to past debt crises is that the most deeply indebted countries owe money not just to Western governments and banks, but to private bondholders and, crucially, to China. Some 18 percent of their borrowing is from Beijing, which — unlike democratic counterparts —generally does not offer “soft” credit. Sri Lanka is a good example: China and Japan each hold about 10 percent of its foreign debt, but the latter’s money came at much lower interest rates and longer maturities, according to Nikkei Asia. China also operates separate from the Western-backed Paris Club of official creditors, which makes transparency about the loans it has extended elusive.

The upshot is that the United States should use its power as the IMF’s largest shareholder to help countries restructure their debts, but this will be much harder to do with a multiplicity of private bondholders involved and with China engaged in the equivalent of international predatory lending. Sri Lanka presents an opportunity for the Biden administration to fashion a rescue in conjunction with other members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue — India, Japan and Australia. That could both mitigate suffering and show the entire Indo-Pacific that it pays to deal with the United States rather than China or Russia.

